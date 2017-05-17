Emerald Youth to host community open houses about Lonsdale Project

Additional public input sought on proposed multipurpose facility and sports complex

 

Emerald Youth Foundation will host two open houses to seek additional community input regarding the proposed multipurpose facility and sports complex for children and families in Lonsdale.

 

The open houses will be:

  • Thursday, May 18, 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: New Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1933 Texas Avenue

 

  • Thursday, May 25, 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Location: 1014 Heiskell Avenue (across the street from Family Dollar)

 

Lonsdale residents and other community members are encouraged to come by any time during the open house events to listen, learn, ask questions, and share feedback about the proposal.

 

Input can also be emailed to info@emeraldyouth.org.

