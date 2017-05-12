Famous Festivals and Events in This Week’s Tennessee Tourism Round Up

Tennessee’s upcoming tourism events are brimming with famous events like the Iroquois Steeplechase in Nashville, Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest in Memphis, Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass in Sevierville and the International Biscuit Festival in Knoxville, a great way to ease into a summer Made in Tennessee. For a complete list of events, visit tnvacation.com/calendar.

Ongoing

Knoxville – Enjoy Jazz Tuesdays with the Concerts on the Square series through Aug. 30 on the stage at Market Square.

May 11, May 14

Nashville – Celebrate mom and “like a mom’s” by treating them to a prime rib buffet and the comedy Beau Jest with buy one, get one admission (use promo code: MAMA) at Chaffin’s Barn Theatre.

May 12

Knoxville – Watch Stand by Me under the stars during the Movies in the Park series 7-10 p.m. at Ijams Nature Center.

Nashville – Shop local Nashville vendors for unique gifts for mom during a special Mother’s Day Shopping Pop-Up event 1-4 p.m. at Union Station Hotel.

Townsend – Tennessee Stifflegs, masters in old time, country and western swing, perform during the Spring Concert Series 7 p.m. May 12 at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.

May 12-13

Memphis – The Memphis Greek Festival has live music, traditional dancing, Greek wares, cuisine and more 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Nashville – Requiem by John Harbison, completed in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, is full of dramatic musical effects. Robert Schumann’s Symphony No. 1 begins the show with a breath of fresh spring air. Both pieces are performed by the Nashville Symphony 8 p.m. at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Townsend – The 2017 British Car Gathering has more than 150 British cars from a variety of time periods on display at the Talley Ho Inn.

May 13

Brownsville – Enjoy great bluegrass music at the Hatchie Bottom Bluegrass Jamboree 5-8 p.m. at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Dayton – The Tennessee Strawberry Festival includes a parade, food competition, live entertainment and more beginning 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. in downtown Dayton.

Lewisburg – Attend the Full Moon Pickin’ Festival for live music and wines 6 p.m. at Pickers Creek Winery.

Murfreesboro – Parents’ Night Out features a “breakfast-for-dinner” supper, museum exploration, hands-on educational games and activities about springtime’s science, a themed snack and film 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Discovery Center.

Nashville – Enjoy music from Kendell Marvel, Chris Wallin, Ray Stephenson and Natalie Murphy during Backstage Nashville 12:30 p.m. at 3rd & Lindsley.

Nashville – The 76th annual Iroquois Steeplechase is the oldest continuously run, weight-for-age steeplechase in the nation and takes place with the first race 1 p.m. at Percy Warner Park.

May 13-14

Millington – The Memphis Air Show has flight demonstrations by the Blue Angels, aircraft displays, exhibits, a kids’ area, rides, food, drinks and fun with gates open 8 a.m. and flying starting noon to 4:30 p.m. at Memphis-Millington Airport.

May 13-29

Harriman – Go medieval at the third annual Tennessee Medieval Faire, filled with jousting, Warrior’s Chess, trick and comedy shows, puppets, fairytales, music and dance 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend in May in Harriman.

May 14

Chattanooga – Treat mom to the perfect day with fresh cut flowers from Herr Flowers, a selection of wines, champagne and chocolate covered strawberries, artisan gifts, and more than 30 varieties of cakes 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chattanooga Market.

Knoxville – Moms receive free admission all day in honor of Mother’s Day at Zoo Knoxville.

Nashville – See the legendary Alice Cooper perform with his original band members, Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce 8 p.m. at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

May 16

Nashville – Top improvisation comedians of the Emmy-nominated TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” – Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray – bring their live show, “Whose Live Anyway?” 7:30 p.m. to the James K. Polk Theater.

Townsend – A tour and hike featuring a presentation about The Walker Sisters of Little Greenbrier by Robin Goddard and a hike to the Walker Sisters homestead departs 9:15 a.m. ET from the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center.

May 17

Nashville – Artists and businesswomen Emily Leonard, Elizabeth Pape and Mollie Sansone participate in DiaLoGue, a series of art-related conversations led by guest speakers 6-7 p.m. at David Lusk Gallery Nashville.

Nashville – The Porch Wine Series is a fun, casual, informative series of tastings with sommeliers featuring seasonal varietals 6-7 p.m. at City Winery.

May 17-20

Memphis – Enjoy special events like sauce wrestling, some of the best barbecue in the world and music during the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, part of Memphis in May at Tom Lee Park.

May 18

Knoxville – Whitney brings casually melancholic music with rambunctious energy 8 p.m. to the U.S. Cellular Stage at the Bijou Theatre. Doors open 7 p.m.

May 19-20

Bemis – Enjoy Bemis Heritage Days with barbecue, music from the W.S. Holland Rock n’ Roll Band, activities and events beginning 4 p.m. May 19 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 at N. Missouri Street.

Macon County – The 100-mile Highway 52 Yard Sale has vendors, food and antiques along 95 miles through Robertson, Sumner, Macon, Clay and Overton Counties.

Sevierville – Bloomin’ Barbeque & Bluegrass features barbecue cook teams from around the U.S. competing for $17,500 in cash and prizes, free bluegrass concerts with headliner Ricky Skaggs and more in downtown Sevierville.

May 20

Brownsville – The Exit 56 Blues Fest celebrates the blues heritage with live music, an arts and crafts show and a car cruise-in at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

Kingsport – Racks by the Tracks has barbecue, wine and beer tastings, live music, cornhole tournaments and more taking place 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Farmers Market in downtown Kingsport.

Knoxville – The International Biscuit Festival is named one of the U.S.’s Top 10 food festivals that annually rises at Market Square in downtown Knoxville with food, fun, music and more.

Nashville – All summer, exciting indoor and outdoor experiences, scavenger hunts, treehouse climbing, summer camp and night strolls take place during Summertime at Cheekwood through Sept. 3 at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

Wartburg – The Tennessee Mountain Laurel Festival features designated wildflower hiking trails, historic building tours, sword dancing, music and entertainment, balloon rides and more 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Wartburg.

May 20-21

Greeneville – The Iris Festival has food, entertainment and an annual woodcarving show 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 20 and noon to 5 p.m. May 21 in downtown Greeneville.

