Fiction or nonfiction?

By Rosie Moore

I am an avid reader–and a fast one! I can read a very large tome in just a few days, in between my housework. Some people say that when you read fast, you won’t remember much of what you’ve read, but I disagree. I may not remember, maybe years later, but I do remember for quite a while, especially if the book is full of outstanding scenery and intriguing plots. Ninety percent of the books I read are fiction, five percent are non-fiction, and, I think, five per cent are biographies. Of course, one does not agree with everything the author has written, which is normal.

I have read two non-fiction books recently which inspired me so much I wish to pass some of their thoughts along. One of them is “The Grace Awakening” by Charles R. Swindoll. The author says, “Believing in grace is one thing, Living it is another. He shows how God’s liberating grace can bring you exciting, spontaneous, creative freedom–the freedom to forgive; the freedom to be yourself, and to let others be themselves; the freedom think, and even to disagree; the freedom to serve others and to give enthusiastically.

He also adds, “Grace killers” are everywhere! We find them where we work. In our neighborhoods, maybe in our own homes. And sadly, even in our churches. We’re surrounded by people who criticize, condemn, and crush any hope of joyful living. He boldly points outs, many of the very people who should be spreading the gospel of grace have instead become self-righteous bullies and self-appointed judges. Wrap yourself in his book, you definitely will learn something.

Another non-fiction is a fascinating look at the beliefs surrounding Christ’s return. Titled “Coming Again” by Jerry Newcombe, it’s a thoughtful account of a controversial subject that has perplexed laymen and ministers for centuries.

It is best to keep an open mind and approach this subject with humility when dealing with end-time prophecies.

When and how is Christ coming again? Is there a literal millennium to look forward to? Is the Antichrist alive and well and awaiting his turn to take center stage? Are these the last days? Are we the generation that will see the Second Coming? Are these and similar questions theologically on target?

The answers to these questions are studiously explained. Whether you agree with them is up to each individual. It’s easy to become baffled by the divergence of strongly held opinions of the end times. This book will clarify any questions you may have. The various points of view are clearly represented. It is up to you to pray for understanding.

As for me, I believe the Bible that says in Matthew 24:42, “Watch therefore, for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come.”

Thought for the day: Today, our very survival depends on our ability to stay awake, to adjust to new ideas, to remain vigilant and to face the challenge of change. Martin Luther King, Jr.