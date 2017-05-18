Humane Society Holds Kong-A Party to Benefit Shelter Dogs

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) invites animal lovers to a Kong-A Party on Saturday, May 20th from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. benefiting shelter dogs. The purpose of the party is to collect requested toys, games, and treats for the organization’s shelter dog enrichment programs. These programs play a huge role in the rehabilitation and adoption of hundreds of shelter dogs a year.

While awaiting a new family at the shelter, HSTV’s dogs participate in enrichment activities and training to provide relief from boredom, anxiety, and stress. Since implementing enrichment and training programs at the shelter a few years ago, HSTV has seen the adoption wait time for adult dogs in its shelter drop.

“These dogs are happier and healthier because of these programs, and in turn they’re finding homes faster. When an adopter walks in our doors, there’s less barking and more tail wagging,” says HSTV’s Communications and Grants Coordinator Katie Crossen.

The party will be held at HSTV’s 6717 Kingston Pike location and will be hosted by some furry friends. Snacks and refreshments will be served. For a list of needed enrichment items, visit HSTV’s Kong-A Party Amazon Wish List.