KAUL holding free MS Word 2013 class

A free MS Word 2013 class will be held at The Knoxville Area Urban League, 1514 E 5th Avenue, Tuesday and Thursday, May 16 and 18 from 8:30 a.m.- noon. Learn and/or upgrade your word processing skills for job search, work or personal use. Taught by Pellissippi State instructors, class size is limited and registration required. Call 524-5511 for information.