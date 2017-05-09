KCHD resumes public health campaign to prevent mosquito-borne illness

#MosquitoMonday to serve as weekly reminder through summer months

Yesterday the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) restarted its public health campaign aimed at reducing mosquito-borne illnesses. During the summer-long #MosquitoMonday campaign, KCHD will post tips and advice for residents each Monday on its social media networks: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“Our hope is that #MosquitoMonday will serve as a weekly reminder for residents to do what they can to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats around their homes and businesses,” said KCHD Director Dr. Martha Buchanan. “This campaign should also be a resource for residents to find up-to-date, easily sharable information about mosquito-borne illnesses, such as Zika and West Nile virus.”

To prevent mosquito habitats, residents and business owners are urged to discard or tip over items that can hold water once a week. Tennessee is home to many types of mosquitoes, including Aedes, which are capable of transmitting the Zika virus and several other diseases. At this time, mosquitoes in Tennessee are not transmitting Zika, which has been associated with birth defects. Mosquitoes here, however, are known carriers of other diseases seen each year in Tennessee, including West Nile virus and La Crosse encephalitis. They can also carry dengue fever, yellow fever and Chikungunya virus, although not currently in Tennessee.

Officials recommend the following: