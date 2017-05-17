Knox County Sheriff’s Office North Precinct Open House

The community is invited to an Open House for the KCSO North Precinct on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There will be free hot dogs, soft drinks, popcorn, cotton candy, and other goodies for everyone.

There will be displays and representatives from the KCSO SWAT, Bomb Squad, Tango, SCAN, K9, Aviation, and the Neighborhood Watch Program.

This is an opportunity for the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to thank the community for its support and help teach them about the services that are offered.