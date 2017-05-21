The Knoxville Focus for May 22, 2017

Thirty-one candidates seek five council seats

By Mike Steely

Noon Thursday was the deadline for qualifying and all candidates vying for the five Knoxville City Council seats now have until noon on May 25 to withdraw. Early voting starts August 9 and the Primary Election is August 29.

Thirteen people have qualified as candidates for Councilman and former Mayor Daniel Brown’s 6th District seat on the Knoxville City Council.

Seventeen people had initially pickup petitions and six had failed to return the forms in time but last minute pickups and signature returns by Charles Frazier and Kennie Riffey brought the crowded field to thirteen.

Other candidates for the 6th District seat include Joyce Brown, John A. Butler, Maurice L. Clark Sr., Michael Covington, David Gillette, Zimbabwe U. Matavou, Gwen McKenzie, Jennifer Montgomery, Damon Rawls, Shawnee Rios and Brandy Slaybaugh.

Five candidates qualified for the 1st District seat now held by Nick Pavlis. They are Debbie Helsley, Greg Knox, Rebecca Parr, Stephanie Welch and Andrew Wilson.

The 2nd District seat, held currently by Duane Grieve, will have Brandon Bruce, Wayne Christensen, Andrew Roberto, and David Williams vying for the position.

Brenda Palmer currently holds the 3rd District seat on the council. Four people have qualified to run and they are James Edward Corcoran, De’Ossie Deon Dingus Sr., Judy Mullins and Seema Singh Perez.

Councilman Nick Della Volpe holds the 4th District seat and candidates there include Dan Davis, Jack Knoxville, Amelia (Amy) Parker, Lauren Rider and Harry Tindell.

The primary election is open to only those voters in the upcoming vacant district seats. The General Election, on November 7, is open for all voters in Knoxville to vote on the two top candidates from the primary.

