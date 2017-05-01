Legal and Public Notices for the Week of May 1, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY WHEREAS, Teresa A. Doane executed a Deed of Trust to Union Planters Bank, NA, Lender and Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin, Trustee(s), which was dated October 13, 2004 and recorded on October 26, 2004 in Instrument No. 200410260034537, and subsequently as modified by a Loan Modification Agrement dated October 14, 2016 and recorded on March 7, 2017 in Instrument No. 201703070054667 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, REGIONS BANK dba REGIONS MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO UNION PLANTERS BANK, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known as Property of John & Shirley Holden as described on Plat of record in Map Cabinet P. Slide 281-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description. BEING the same property conveyed to TERESA A. DOANE, UNMARRIED by virtue of a Deed dated OCTOBER 13, 2004 and recorded in the Register of Deeds’ Office for KNOX County, TN in Instrument Number 200410260034536 THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT to all applicable easements, permissive use agreements and restrictions of record in the Knox County Register of Deeds’ Office. Also conveyed are all rights in and to all applicable easements and permissive use agreements of record at the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee. The above legal description was taken from the prior Deed of record, no new boundary survey was performed. Parcel ID Number: 032 07101 Address/Description: 3301 Mine Road, Mascot, TN 37806. Current Owner(s): Stephanie Moore. Other Interested Party(ies): Tennessee Housing Development Agency. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 17-05513 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 18, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BARBARA FAYE TIDMORE AND CHARLES D. TIDMORE, to BUILDERS TITLE AND ESCRO, Trustee, on January 28, 2005, as Instrument No. 200502010060681 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2005-FR2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-FR2 The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE(5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 44TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 26, BLOCK E, FAIROAKS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 58-S, PAGE 40, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HOWARD T. DAWSON, SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 9, 1992, AND BEARING DRAWING NO. 92-1220. STREET ADDRESS OF 6408 TEWKSBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37921. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICKEY L. MILLER BY QUIT CLAIM DEED DATED MAY 25, 2001 FROM TERESA D. MILLER OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200105250082267 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BARBARA FAYE TIDMORE AND CHARLES D. TIDMORE, WIFE AND HUSBAND, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 28, 2005 FROM MICKEY MILLER AND WIFE, KAREN MILLER OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO.200502010060680 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Tax ID: 092FD013 Current Owner(s) of Property: BARBARA FAYE TIDMORE AND CHARLES D. TIDMORE The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6408 TEWKSBURY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 16-001290-670 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 11, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BRITTNEY HOPE RUYLE, to susan voss, Trustee, on January 9, 2014, as Instrument No. 201401100041492 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Regions Bank The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Beginning at an iron pin on the South side of Avis Lane at a point 2,949 feet, plus or minus, East of Strawberry Plains Pike (25 feet from the center line of Avis Lane); Thence, S 09 deg. 20 min. 00 sec.., E 134.87 feet to an iron pin, the point of beginning; Thence N. 76 deg. 27 min. 42 sec. E. 119.88 feet to an iron pin, thence S. 16 Deg. 55 min. 05 sec. E25 feet to an iron pin; thence S. 29 deg. 01 min. 00 sec E. 144.70 feet to an iron pin, Thence S 88 deg, 01 min 40 sec. W 198.23 feet to an iron pin; Thence N 09 deg. 20 min. 00 sec. W. 125 feet to an iron pin, the point of beginning containing .547 acre as shown by survey dated July 14, 1999, by Ronnie Keener and Assoc. RLS#841, 620 Amanda Lane, Kodak, Tennessee 37764. To include previously conveyed right-of-way easement to an from Avis Lane to the described premises which easement is recorded as Instrument No. 200009180019186 in the Register of Deeds office of known County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 083K-A-016 Current Owner(s) of Property: BRITTNEY HOPE RUYLE The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5132 Avis Ln., Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 17-000015-625 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404 5217 MARYLAND WAY BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES: KRISTEN E. HORNER DAVID L. HORNER HANNA PLACE OFFICE PARK, III TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE SUNTRUST BANK UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE ACQUIRED CAPITAL II LP Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by that certain Trust Deed executed to Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by Cora Lynn Horner, recorded as Instrument No. 200905290077853, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on May 19, 2017 inside the front door of the City-County Building, Main Avenue entrance near the Main Assembly Room, 400 Main Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of all homestead rights, the statutory right of redemption and the equity of redemption, which are waived in said Trust Deed property conveyed by said Trust Deed, which is described as follows: TRACT ONE: SITUATED in District Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, this is a tract of land that lies on the Southwest side of Osborne Road, approximately one-half mile North of Old Strawberry Plains Pike, being fully described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin in the right-of-way of Osborne Road on the Southwest side and running with the property line of the original tract of property now or formerly owned by Luttrell, South 4 deg. 15 min. West, a distance of 153 feet to a stake; South 87 deg. West, a distance of 117 feet to a stake; North 5 deg. 40 min. West, a distance of 77 feet to a stake; North 15 deg. East, a distance of 51 feet to a stake; North 45 deg. 30 min. East, a distance of 102 feet to the right-ofway of Osborne Road; thence along the right-ofway of Osborne Road, South 50 deg. 30 min. East, a distance of 63.4 feet to the BEGINNING. There is contained in this conveyance an easement for driveway or an entry into both the original tracts and also to a lot in the Southeast corner of the original tract conveyed to W. M. Luttrell, Jr. This easement covers a strip 15 feet wide along the East border and running from Osborne Road, South 4 deg. 15 min. West, 153 feet. TRACT TWO: SITUATED in District Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being a certain parcel or tract of land located off the Northwest side of Osborne Road, and being more fully described as follows: BEGINNING on an iron pin that marks the Southeast corner of the property presently owned by Elmer Horner and wife, Cora Lynn Horner; thence running from the iron pin, South 4 deg. 15 min. West, a distance of 232 feet to an iron pin, corner to property now or formerly owned by W. M. Luttrell, Jr.; thence with line of property now or formerly owned by W. M. Luttrell, Jr., North 86 deg. 10 min. West, a distance of 167 feet to an iron pin, corner to property retained by McKinley Luttrell; thence North 27 deg. 45 min. East, a distance of 130.9 feet to an iron pin; thence North 2 deg. 27 min. East, a distance of 95.5 feet to an iron pin, the Southwest corner of the property of Elmer Horner and wife, Cora Lynn Horner; thence North 87 deg. 00 min. East, a distance of 117 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.68 acres, more or less. BEING the same properties conveyed to Elmer Horner and wife, Cora Lynn Horner a/k/a Cora Lynn (Luttrell) Horner by Deed of record in Deed Book 1022, page 232 and Deed Book 1523, page 225, both of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee; and BEING the properties passing to Cora Lynn Horner a/k/a Cora Lynn (Luttrell) Horner as the surviving tenant by the entirety of Elmer Horner who died January 28, 2004. THIS CONVEYANCE is subject to Boundary Line Agreement of record in Instrument No. 200005160032528, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1614 Osborne Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914, Control No. 084FA-014, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above. Said sale is being made upon the request of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said maker to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed. IDENTIFICATION OF LIENS Federal Tax Lien filed by the Internal Revenue Service against David L. Horner, 1211 Whitower Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, dated June 2, 2015, and of record as Instrument No. 201506080067178, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, in the original amount of $24,759.42; bearing ID No. xxx-xx-0769 and Serial No. 160168415. Notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described herein shall be subject to the rights of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(d)(1). State Tax Lien filed by the Tennessee Department of Revenue against David L. Horner, d/b/a David L & Beth Horner, 1211, Whitower Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, dated October 1, 2009, of record as Instrument No. 200910120026250, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Notice required by Tenn. Code Ann. §67-1- 1433(b)(1) to be given to the Tennessee Department of Revenue has been timely given. The sale of the land described herein shall be subject to the rights of the State of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in Tenn. Code Ann. §67-1-1433(c)(1) Judgment against Classy Lady, Inc. and David L. Horner, in favor of Suntrust Bank, dated March 24, 2015, and recorded as Instrument No. 201504270058053, in the original amount of $58,857.79. Judgment against Classy Lady, Inc. and David L. Horner, in favor of Suntrust Bank, dated March 26, 2015, and recorded as Instrument No. 201505110061297, in the original amount of $54,117.75. Judgment against Elizabeth Tate Horner, David Horner and Classy Lady, Inc., in favor of Acquired Capital II LP successor to U.S. Bank, successor to FDIC for Bank East, dated August 31, 2015, and recorded as Instrument No. 201508310013961, in the original amount of $622,991.07. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. INVESTOR’S TRUST COMPANY, TRUSTEE By:_______________________________ ________ M. JOYCE CANNON, ASSISTANT SECRETARY

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 1998, executed by CHARLES L BAILEY, PATRICIA BAILEY, conveying certain real property therein described to ROGER B. TIPTON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 17, 1998, in Deed Book 3353, Page 185at Instrument Number 52180; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (successor to The Bank of New York, successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, successor to Chemical Bank), as trustee for IMC Home Equity Loan Trust 1998-3 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT A STONE IN THE TIPTON LINE AND ON THE OLD ANDERSONVILLE PIKE; THENCE IN THE SOUTHEASTWARDLY COURSE WITH SAID TIPTON LINE 273 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE WESTWARD AND PARALLEL WITH SAID ANDERSONVILLE PIKE 273 FEET TO THAT POINT; THENCE NORTHWARD AND PARALLEL WITH THE FIRST LINE 273 TO THE SOUTH LINE OF ANDERSONVILLE PIKE; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTWARDLY DIRECTION WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF ANDERSONVILLE PIKE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Parcel ID: 018-157 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 9044 OLD ANDERSONVILLE PIKE, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): CHARLES L BAILEY, PATRICIA BAILEY OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #115715 04/24/2017, 05/01/2017, 05/08/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 19, 2009, executed by LEANN R. THOMPSON, RICHARD M. THOMPSON, conveying certain real property therein described to LARRY N. WESTBROOK, ESQ, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 25, 2009, at Instrument Number 200911250036635; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PHH Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED IN THE FIFTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 43RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 16R, BLOCK B, MASCARENE HILLS, UNIT 1, EXTENSION, RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 15 AND 16, BLOCK B AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 75-S, PAGE 28, (MAP CABINET F, SLOT 29-A) REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. Parcel ID: 093HB057 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5139 RENDAVA LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): LEANN R. THOMPSON, RICHARD M. THOMPSON OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #115587 04/24/2017, 05/01/2017, 05/08/2017

Notice OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 19, 2005, executed by CLAUDE ROBINSON, conveying certain real property therein described to SECURITY ESCROW & TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2005, at Instrument Number 200508240017761; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSETBACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB1 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO, THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 25TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 27, 1995 AND BEARING WORD ORDER NO, 95-11-68 AS FOLLOWS TO WIT:BEGINNING AT A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET AT ITS SOUTHEAST TERMINUS, SAID IRON ROD BEING IN THE LINE OF LOT 5, J.W. OWEN ADDITION (MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 16) AND BEING LOCATED IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 344 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET AND AVENUE “A”: THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND RUNNING WITH THE LINE OF J.W. OWEN ADDITION, SOUTH 50 DEG. 35 MIN. 37 SEC. WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP IN THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE KNOXVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, AND EASTERN RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, NORTH 23 DEG. 02 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST, 101.50 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MCNUTT (DEED BOOK 1740, PAGE 516); THENCE WITH MCNUTT, NORTH 52 DEG. 34 MIN. 25 SEC. EAST, 100 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON ROD UNDER ASPHALT IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, SOUTH 37 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST, 94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY. Parcel ID: 123HB-004 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 409 ELLEN ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): CLAUDE ROBINSON OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS AS NOMINEE FOR MILA INC. The sale of the abovedescribed property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 119 S. Main Street, Suite 500 Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846 Ad #115655 04/24/2017, 05/01/2017, 05/08/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY WHEREAS, Libby Sherrill a/k/a Libby R. Sherrill executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a AmSouth Bank, Lender and FMLS Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated November 7, 2006 and recorded on November 16, 2006 in Instrument No. 200611160042125, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit: SITUATED in District No. Six of Knox County, Tennessee, being the real property plus the improvements, situated thereon, bearing CLT Identification No. 129-112, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin in the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk Road, said iron pin located 1,842 feet more or less, southwest of the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Marietta Church Road; thence leaving Buttermilk Road, North 41 deg. 05 min. 30 sec. West, 220 feet to an iron pin; thence, South 46 deg. 06 min. 30 sec. West, 200 feet to an iron pin; thence, South 39 deg. 04 min. 10 sec. East, 220 feet to an iron pin in the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk Road; thence along the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk, North 46 deg. 15 min. East, 208.23 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING, according to survey of Perry Walker, dated August 5, 1989. BEING the same property conveyed to LIBBY R. SHERRILL, UNMARRIED, by Deed from Joshua Steven Maddox, unmarried, dated August 23, 2002 and filed of record on August 27, 2002 bearing Instrument # 200208270016750, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 129 112 Address/Description: 12261 Buttermilk Road, Knoxville, TN 37932. Current Owner(s): Libby R. Sherrill. Other Interested Party(ies): Republic Finance, LLC. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 15-25328 FC03

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 24, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on March 23, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603310081564 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASSTHROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W5 The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 17, BLOCK K, ON THE PLAN OF COLONIAL VILLAGE ADDITION SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 5, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. CURETON IN INSTRUMENT NO.200103210062293 DATED 03/21/2001, IN REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. Tax ID: 123LN006 Current Owner(s) of Property: MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS The street address of the above described property is believed to be 304 CANTERBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 16-002839-670 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) Premier Building, Suite 404 5217 Maryland Way Brentwood, Tennessee 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 11, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JIMMIE THOMPSON, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC., Trustee, on October 24, 2013, as Instrument No. 201310300027539 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Situated in the 5th Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, being all of Lot 30, in Lee and Kent McClains first addition to Ridgefield , as shown by map of record in map book 19, page 8, Register`s office for Knox County, Tennessee. Said lot fronting 105 feet on the North side of Davida Road, being more particularly bounded and described as follows: Beginning at an iron pin in the North line of Davida Road, a distance in an easterly direction 525 feet to the point of intersection of Davida Road with Victor Drive, said iron pin marking a common corner of Lots 36 and 30; thence in a northeasterly direction with the dividing line between Lots 26 and 30, 153.87 feet to an iron pin, a common center to lots 25, 26, 29 and 30; thence in a Southeasterly direction , with the line between lots 29 and 30, 103 feet to an iron pin, marking a common corner to Lots 29, 30, 33 and 34; thence, in a Southwesterly direction with the dividing line between lots 30 and 34, 152.25 feet to and iron pin in the dividing line between lots 30 and 34, 152.25 feet to an iron pin in the North line of Davida Road; thence in a Northwesterly direction with Davida Road, 105 feet to the point of beginning, as shown by survey of W.E. Lack, engineer, dated November 5, 1952. Being the same property conveyed to Jimmie Howard Thompson, deed dated March 4, 1966, recorded March 8, 1966 and shown of record in Deed Book 1316, page 288 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. This conveyance is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county. Tax ID: 068KB-014 Current Owner(s) of Property: JIMMIE THOMPSON The street address of the above described property is believed to be 5712 Davida Rd, Knoxville, TN 37912, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 17-000065-220 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404 5217 MARYLAND WAY BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 11, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by M A BAKER, to DAVID MCMACKIN, Trustee, on May 22, 2009, as Instrument No. 200906020078633 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO-WIT: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS PART OF LOT 8, OF THE LEONHARDT ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 180-B (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 16, PAGE 91), REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING MORE PARTICULAR BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF LARRY A. DOSS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 27, 1994, AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING AT AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WASHINGTON PIKE, SAID IRON PIN BEING LOCATED IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION 93 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHTOF-WAY OF WASHINGTON PIKE WITH TEEPLE STREET; THENCE ALONG A SEVERANCE LINE CROSSING LOT 8, SOUTH 38 DEG. 11 MIN. 27 SEC. EAST, 158.63 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF LOT 6; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 6, SOUTH 51 DEG. 07 MIN. 00 SEC. WEST, 68.99 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE LINE OF OF LOT 7; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 7, NORTH 35 DEG. 38 MIN. 01 SEC. WEST, 142.04 FEET TO AN ORIGINAL IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF WASHINGTON PIKE; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHTOF-WAY, NORTH 36 DEG. 08 MIN. 35 SEC. EAST, 65.06 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO M. A. BAKER, UNMARRIED BY DEED FROM DAVID J. HASKELL AND WIFE, LISA A. HASKELL RECORDED 04/16/2003 IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200304160093424, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. TAX ID # 070PG005 Tax ID: 070PG005 Current Owner(s) of Property: M A BAKER The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2528 WASHINGTON PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917-3322, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 17-000220-670 MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s) PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404 5217 MARYLAND WAY BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027 PHONE: (615) 238-3630 EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES: Internal Revenue Service Ft. Sanders Regional Emergency Department Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by that certain Trust Deed executed to Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by Timothy C. Keith and wife, Sheila K. Keith, recorded as Instrument No. 200211190044445, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on May 19, 2017 inside the front door of the City-County Building, Main Avenue entrance near the Main Assembly Room, 400 Main Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of all homestead rights, the statutory right of redemption and the equity of redemption, which are waived in said Trust Deed property conveyed by said Trust Deed, which is described as follows: SITUATED in District Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being more particularly bounded and described as follows: TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, commence at an iron pin in the Southeastern line of Griffith Road, which said iron pin is located 1354 feet, more or less, in a Northeasterly direction from the point of intersection of the Southeastern line of Griffith Road with the Northeastern line of Andersonville Pike, said iron pin also being comer to property now or formerly belonging to Ford; thence along the Ford line, South 73 deg. 00 min. East, 1.72 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing along the Ford line, South 18 deg. 24 min. East, 38.94 feet to an iron pin, the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence in part along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Bowling, South 61 deg. 45 min. East, passing an iron pin at 29.13 feet, a total distance of 286.74 feet to an iron pin, corner to property now or formerly belonging to Ailor; thence along the line of Ailor, and continuing along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Collette, and along an old barbwire fence, South 07 deg. 53 min. East, 815.57 feet to an iron pin in the line of property now or formerly belonging to Hammons; thence along the line of Hammons and continuing along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Herrell and the line of property now or formerly belonging to Widner, North 79 deg. 30 min. West, 287.46 feet to a set·stone in the line of property now or formerly belonging to Fraker; thence along the Fraker line, North 18 deg. 39 min. East, 337.88 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing along the line of Fraker and continuing along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Ford, North 18 deg. 24 min. West, 601.86 feet to a set stone; thence in a Southeasterly direction, 7.29 feet to an iron pin, the POINT OF BEGINNING, and containing 3.60 acres, more or less. THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH AND THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO A NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TO GRIFFITH ROAD, of record in Deed Book 1031, Page 132, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and as set forth in Deed of record in Deed Book 1288, Page 481, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Southeastern line of Griffith Road, which said iron pin is located 1354 feet, more or less, in a Northeasterly direction from the point of intersection of the Southeastern line of Griffith Road with the Northeastern line of Andersonville Pike, said iron pin also being comer to property now or formerly belonging to Ford; thence along the Ford line, South 73 deg. 00 min. East, 1.72 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing along the Ford line, South 18 deg. 24 min. East, 38.94 feet to an iron pin; thence South 61 deg. 45 min. East, 29.13 feet to an iron pin; thence North 18 deg. 24 min. West, 64.32 feet to an iron pin; thence North 73 deg. 00 min. West, 15.59 feet to an iron pin; thence South 17 deg. 00 min. West, 15 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING. BEING the same property conveyed to Timothy C. Keith and with, Sheila K. Keith by Wilma L. Coker by Warranty Deed dated July 19, 1991, of record in Deed Book 2047, Page 419, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee. The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, Control No. 028-175, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above. Said sale is being made upon the request of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said maker to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed. IDENTIFICATION OF LIENS Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated December 15, 2009, and recorded as Instrument No. 200912210042284, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $72,693.99 bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 607806409. Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated May 9, 2011, and recorded as Instrument No. 201105160066367, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $878.62 bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 784180511. Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated December 7, 2012, and recorded as Instrument No. 201212140039202, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $2,302.13 bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 910768112. Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated March 6, 2012, and recorded as Instrument No. 201203120050286, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $4,104.43, bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 853575612. Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated April 18, 2012, and recorded as Instrument No. 201204270060411, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $6,302.44, bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 862235912. Notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given. The sale of the land described herein shall be subject to the rights of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(d)(1). Judgment against Shelia K. Keith, in favor of Ft. Sanders Regional Emergency, entered October 12, 2009, and recorded as Instrument No. 201607290006695, in the original amount of $327.00. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. INVESTOR’S TRUST COMPANY, TRUSTEE By:____________________________ ___________ M. JOYCE CANNON, ASSISTANT SECRETARY

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE TO: ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR.; IN RE: DANIELLE RENEE MERRITT¬ v. ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. NO. 193305-2 IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. it is ordered that said defendant ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with W. Brian Starnes, an Attorneys whose address is, 9041 Executive Park Drive, Suite 106 Knoxville, TN 37923 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks. This 18th day of April, 2017. Howard Hogan Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE TO: RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO IN RE: GWETHALYN RAYMUNDO CORONADO v. RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO NO. 192560-1 IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, it is ordered that said defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jane Kaufman Jones, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 18123 Knoxville, TN 37928, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks. This 24th day of April, 2017. Howard Hogan

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF BOBBY GALE HARBER DOCKET NUMBER 78851-1 Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BOBBY GALE HARBER Who died FEB 11, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of APRIL, 2017. ESTATE OF BOBBY GALE HARBER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) LORA MATTHEWS; EXECUTRIX 549 TIMBERLINE DR., LENOIR CITY, TN 37772 STEPHANIE L. PRAGER ATTORNEY-AT-LAW 900 S. GAY ST., STE 1950, KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF WALTER J. BEGAY DOCKET NUMBER 78870-2 Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WALTER J. BEGAY Who died JAN 30, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 26th day of APRIL, 2017. ESTATE OF WALTER J. BEGAY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) LOUISE BLOCK MOYA; EXECUTRIX 6208 CHAPMAN HWY, #1A KNOXVILLE, TN 37920 SCOTT B. HAHN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW 5344 N. BROADWAY, STE. 101 KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF MICHAEL WAYNE CANADA DOCKET NUMBER 78830-1 Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of MICHAEL WAYNE CANADA Who died Mar 14, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of APRIL, 2017. ESTATE OF MICHAEL WAYNE CANADA PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) SHARON CANADA; EXECUTRIX 904 ATLANTIC AVE., KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF BETTY FAYE COLE HOLLOWAY DOCKET NUMBER 78858-2 Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BETTY FAYE COLE HOLLOWAY Who died FEB 15, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of APRIL, 2017. ESTATE OF BETTY FAYE COLE HOLLOWAY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) CHRIS V. HOLLOWAY; CO-EXECUTOR 6313 LACY RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912 TAMMY M. HOLLOWAY; CO-EXECUTOR 6315 LACY RD. KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF CATHERINE SUE HOWERTON DOCKET NUMBER 78863-1 Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of CATHERINE SUE HOWERTON Who died MAR 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 25th day of APRIL, 2017. ESTATE OF CATHERINE SUE HOWERTON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) STEVEN SCOTT HOWERTON; EXECUTOR 624 MURRAY DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37912 RUFUS W. BEAMER, JR. ATTORNEY-AT-LAW 707 MARKET ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF SUSANNA RUTH WEST DOCKET NUMBER 78860-1 Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of APRIL 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of SUSANNA RUTH WEST Who died DEC 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of APRIL, 2017. ESTATE OF SUSANNA RUTH WEST PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) CHARLES C. WEST, JR.; ADMINISTRATOR 7704 EMORY CHASE LANE KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

Notice of Auction In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66- 14-106 the following cars will be sold on MAY 19, 2017 @ 2:00 PM@ Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN 37932, if total bill is not paid by date of sale. 2002 WINEBAGO 1FCNF535610A16512 2001 Isu Troop JACDS58X717J18936 1993 Hon Accor 1HGCB7556PA024183 2003 Suz SV100 JS1VT54A532101406 2001 Che Silve 2GCEC19T911144703 2005 Kia Optim KNAGD126955423791 1994 Nis Altim 1N4BU31D9RC136953 1998 Lin Navig 5LMPU28L4WLJ53591 1997 Ply Grand 1P4GP44R6VB432769 2000 Che Caval 1G1JF5248Y7241784 2008 Toy Corol 1NXBR32E68Z939422 1998 Hon Accor 1HGCG1645WA073734 2010 Nis Versa 3N1BC1APXAL467189 1994 Che K1500 1GCEK19K3RE196395 2006 Toy Corol 1NXBR32E56Z689314 2003 Toy Echo JTDBT123535035024 1996 Hon Accor 1HGCD5631TA003778 1999 Toy Avalo 4T1BF18B4XU305888 1999 Jee Chero 1J4FT68S1XL624130 1996 Nis Maxim JN1CA21D4TT181388 1999 Hon Civic 1HGEJ6220XL074596 2000 GMC Sierr 1GTEK14T2YZ289237 2005 Cad STS 1G6DW677X50132280 1999 Dod Duran 1B4HS28Y6XF663726 2001 Hon Accor 1HGCG16461A057051 2002 Maz 626 1YVGF22C925260607 1994 For Range 1FTCR10U2RTA42046 2000 Cad Eldor 1G6EL12Y2YU192275 2003 Jee Grand 1J4GX48S43C619060 2006 Che Cobal 1G1AL55F267653279 2017 Nis Versa 3N1CN7AP0HL809177

Notice of Auction In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66- 14-106 the following cars will be sold on MAY 19, 2017 @ 2:00 PM@ Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery, Inc. 5000 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN 37914, if total bill is not paid by date of sale. 2003 Che Silve 1GCEK14T83E366810 1995 Toy Corol 2T1AE04B5SC099277 1990 Chr New Y 1C3XC66R6LD895073 2003 Che Trail 1GNDS13S232107937 1985 Old Cutla 1G3GR47A2FR425671 1995 Nis Picku 1N6SD11S5SC339970 2000 Che Malib 1G1NE52J8Y6274350 2008 Yam YZF-R JYARJ16E58A000025 1999 Bui Park 1G4CW52K8X4632637 1999 Dod Ram P 1B7HF13ZXXJ639475 1991 For Musta 1FACP44M8MF125303 2001 Dod Grand 2B4GP44361R232337 1994 Old Brava 1GHDT13W1R0701653 2003 Bui Centu 2G4WS55J331269598 2000 Nis Maxim JN1CA31D9YT513144 1997 Toy Corol 1NXBA02E1VZ533842 1988 Cad Broug 1G6DW51Y7J9720204

Legal Section 94 Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services: Bid 2525, Track Resurfacing and Restriping Services, due 5/24/17; Bid 2543, Individually Wrapped Cookies, due 5/23/17; Bid 2549, Hot Mix Hauling, Placement, Sidewalk and Curbing FY 2018, due 5/24/17; Bid 2550, Schaeffer Road Extension, due 5/24/17; For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/ purchasing. To bid on Knox County