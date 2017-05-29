Legal and public notices for the week of May 29, 2017

Foreclosure notices

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 13, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by PHILLIP H. BARBER, to TITLE ENTERPRISES, LLC, Trustee, on June 18, 2003, as Instrument No. 200306270121151 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION, HOME EQUITY MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2003-KS8

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 6 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING ALL OF LOT 5 IN BLOCK C OF WOODLAND ACRES SUBDIVISION, REVISED AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 21, PAGE 108, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID LOT FRONTING 100 FEET ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF SUMAC DRIVE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN ON SAID MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID, AND SHOWN BY SURVEY OF G.T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED MARCH 14, 1974.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 935, PAGE 405, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTE`S OFFICE AND TO APPLICABLE EASEMENTS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO PHILIP H. BARBER, UNMARRIED AND ELSIE LOUISE BARBER, WIDOW FROM JENNIE L. MAYER, UNMARRIED BY WARRANTY DEED DATED MAY 31, 1983 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 1788, PAGE 849, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL ZONING REGULATIONS, BUILDING RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, RIGHTS OF PUBLIC UTILITIES OR OTHER GOVERNMENTAL REGULATIONS APPLICABLE TO THE FOREGOING PROPERTY. THE TAXES FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAVE BEEN PRORATED AND ARE ASSUMED BY THE GRANTEE(S).

Tax ID: 133K-E/021

Current Owner(s) of Property: PHILLIP H. BARBER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1308 Sumac Road, Knoxville, TN 37919, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-001863-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Marlyn Elbell and Carole J. Cox executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for The Cit Group/Consumer Finance Inc. (TN), Lender and Ernest B. Williams, IV, Trustee(s), which was dated August 31, 2006 and recorded on September 5, 2006 in Instrument No. 200609050020554, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for CIT Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 6, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 2, JOHN SPANGLER SUBDIVISION, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet N, Slide 21-A, Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the Survey of Kenneth D. Church, Surveyor, dated November 25, 1995, bearing Work Order # 95-11-55.

BEING the same property conveyed to Marlyn J. Elbell, Single and Carole J. Cox, Single by Warranty Deed, dated August 31, 2006, and recorded as Instrument number, 200609050020553, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Said property bears the address of 7509 Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924.

Parcel ID Number: 061EA 01801

Address/Description: 7509 Ruggles Ferry Pike, Knoxville, TN 37924.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Marlyn J. Elbell and The Estate of Carole J. Cox.

Other Interested Party(ies): Cavalry SPV I, LLC.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-06913 FC01

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES:

KRISTEN E. HORNER

DAVID L. HORNER

HANNA PLACE OFFICE PARK, III

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

SUNTRUST BANK

UNITED STATES INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE

ACQUIRED CAPITAL II LP

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by that certain Trust Deed executed to Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by Cora Lynn Horner, recorded as Instrument No. 200905290077853, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on June 22, 2017 inside the front door of the City-County Building, Main Avenue entrance near the Main Assembly Room, 400 Main Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of all homestead rights, the statutory right of redemption and the equity of redemption, which are waived in said Trust Deed property conveyed by said Trust Deed, which is described as follows:

TRACT ONE:

SITUATED in District Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, this is a tract of land that lies on the Southwest side of Osborne Road, approximately one-half mile North of Old Strawberry Plains Pike, being fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the right-of-way of Osborne Road on the Southwest side and running with the property line of the original tract of property now or formerly owned by Luttrell, South 4 deg. 15 min. West, a distance of 153 feet to a stake; South 87 deg. West, a distance of 117 feet to a stake; North 5 deg. 40 min. West, a distance of 77 feet to a stake; North 15 deg. East, a distance of 51 feet to a stake; North 45 deg. 30 min. East, a distance of 102 feet to the right-of-way of Osborne Road; thence along the right-of-way of Osborne Road, South 50 deg. 30 min. East, a distance of 63.4 feet to the BEGINNING.

There is contained in this conveyance an easement for driveway or an entry into both the original tracts and also to a lot in the Southeast corner of the original tract conveyed to W. M. Luttrell, Jr. This easement covers a strip 15 feet wide along the East border and running from Osborne Road, South 4 deg. 15 min. West, 153 feet.

TRACT TWO:

SITUATED in District Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being a certain parcel or tract of land located off the Northwest side of Osborne Road, and being more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron pin that marks the Southeast corner of the property presently owned by Elmer Horner and wife, Cora Lynn Horner; thence running from the iron pin, South 4 deg. 15 min. West, a distance of 232 feet to an iron pin, corner to property now or formerly owned by W. M. Luttrell, Jr.; thence with line of property now or formerly owned by W. M. Luttrell, Jr., North 86 deg. 10 min. West, a distance of 167 feet to an iron pin, corner to property retained by McKinley Luttrell; thence North 27 deg. 45 min. East, a distance of 130.9 feet to an iron pin; thence North 2 deg. 27 min. East, a distance of 95.5 feet to an iron pin, the Southwest corner of the property of Elmer Horner and wife, Cora Lynn Horner; thence North 87 deg. 00 min. East, a distance of 117 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 0.68 acres, more or less.

BEING the same properties conveyed to Elmer Horner and wife, Cora Lynn Horner a/k/a Cora Lynn (Luttrell) Horner by Deed of record in Deed Book 1022, page 232 and Deed Book 1523, page 225, both of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee; and BEING the properties passing to Cora Lynn Horner a/k/a Cora Lynn (Luttrell) Horner as the surviving tenant by the entirety of Elmer Horner who died January 28, 2004.

THIS CONVEYANCE is subject to Boundary Line Agreement of record in Instrument No. 200005160032528, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1614 Osborne Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914, Control No. 084FA-014, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.

Said sale is being made upon the request of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said maker to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed.

IDENTIFICATION OF LIENS

Federal Tax Lien filed by the Internal Revenue Service against David L. Horner, 1211 Whitower Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, dated June 2, 2015, and of record as Instrument No. 201506080067178, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, in the original amount of $24,759.42; bearing ID No. xxx-xx-0769 and Serial No. 160168415.

Notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given.

The sale of the land described herein shall be subject to the rights of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(d)(1).

State Tax Lien filed by the Tennessee Department of Revenue against David L. Horner, d/b/a David L & Beth Horner, 1211, Whitower Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919, dated October 1, 2009, of record as Instrument No. 200910120026250, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Notice required by Tenn. Code Ann. §67-1-1433(b)(1) to be given to the Tennessee Department of Revenue has been timely given.

The sale of the land described herein shall be subject to the rights of the State of Tennessee to redeem the land as provided for in Tenn. Code Ann. §67-1-1433(c)(1)

Judgment against Classy Lady, Inc. and David L. Horner, in favor of Suntrust Bank, dated March 24, 2015, and recorded as Instrument No. 201504270058053, in the original amount of $58,857.79.

Judgment against Classy Lady, Inc. and David L. Horner, in favor of Suntrust Bank, dated March 26, 2015, and recorded as Instrument No. 201505110061297, in the original amount of $54,117.75.

Judgment against Elizabeth Tate Horner, David Horner and Classy Lady, Inc., in favor of Acquired Capital II LP successor to U.S. Bank, successor to FDIC for Bank East, dated August 31, 2015, and recorded as Instrument No. 201508310013961, in the original amount of $622,991.07.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

INVESTOR’S TRUST COMPANY, TRUSTEE

By: M. JOYCE CANNON, ASSISTANT SECRETARY

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Joel M. Guy Sr. and Lisa M. Guy executed a Deed of Trust to Branch Banking And Trust Company, Lender and BB&T Collateral Service Corporation, Trustee(s), which was dated August 26, 2016 and recorded on September 15, 2016 in Instrument No. 201609150017348, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking & Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 6, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

That certain real property and premises described as follows:

SITUATED in District Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 6, Goldenview Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Cabinet N, Slide 167-A, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The above description was prepared from boundary survey prepared by Bruce McClellan, RLS #696, dated February 6,2007, bearing Drawing No. 07-025.

Subject to easements, restrictions, and covenants of record, if any.

This being the same property conveyed to Joel M. Guy and Lisa M. Guy from Douglas W. Lowell & Debra A. Lowell herein by Deed dated 2/10/2007 and recorded 2/12/2007 in Instrument #200702120065134.

Parcel ID Number: 130EN006

Address/Description: 11434 Goldenview Lane, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Joel M. Guy and wife The Estate of Lisa M. Guy.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-06034 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 22, 2012, executed by LUCILLE BOONE, conveying certain real property therein described to Premier Title & Escrow Company, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 6, 2012, at Instrument Number 201206060069150;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH ALL BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, LOCATED WITHIN THE SIXTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DESIGNATED AS LOT 2 ON “FINAL PLAT OF THE LUCILLE BOONE PROPERTY”, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED MARCH 20, 2012 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS CERTIFICATE NO. 1501, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 089-08301

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3622 Guinn Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LUCILLE BOONE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban DevelopmentThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117361 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 20, 2004, executed by Douglas E. Adams, Paula G. Adams, conveying certain real property therein described to Charles E. Tonkin, II, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 22, 2004, at Instrument Number 200410220033980;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-15 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 29, MEADOWCREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT I, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET M, SLIDE 302-C, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 038 HA 011

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2818 Fawnridge Ln, Knoxville, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Douglas E. Adams, Paula G. Adams

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Citifinancial,Inc., Palisades Collection LLC Assignee of HSBC, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee of CVI Loan GT Trust IThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117516 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 24, 2007, executed by Kevin M Andrews, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M WILSON JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 7, 2007, at Instrument Number 200705070091092 (see also “Consent Order and Final Judgment” at Instrument Number 201307150003728);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON fka THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST2007-HY7C MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HY7C who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 17, BLOCK C, SOUTHBROOK SUBDIVISION, UNIT 3, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E SLIDE 7-D (FORMERLY PLAT BOOK 51-S, PAGE 42), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE. KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 123NF028

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 753 Brookridge Cir, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Kevin M Andrews

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street,

Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117490 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 3, 2005, executed by JAMES T. ELDRETH, JULIA J. ELDRETH, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 16, 2005, at Instrument Number 200505160091419;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as trustee for American General Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-1, American General Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2009-1 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned ,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUTATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 47, BLOCK C, OVERLOOK ESTATES SUBDIVISION, UNIT 6, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET P, SLIDE 91-A, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 24, 1999, BEARING WORK ORDER NO. 99-11- 26.

Parcel ID: 019N-D-005.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4815 MCCLOUD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES T. ELDRETH, JULIA J. ELDRETH

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117337 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2014, executed by AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 19, 2014, at Instrument Number 201409190016532;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8, BLOCK C, BERKSHIRE WOODS, SUBDIVISION, REVISED UNIT 1, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 48-S, PAGE 77, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 105J-E-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1205 WALLINGFORD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117165 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 18, 2016, executed by MATTHEW RIPPETOE, SHALYNN L. RIPPETOE, conveying certain real property therein described to AFFILIATED TITLE INSURANCE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 3, 2016, at Instrument Number 201605030063511;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 17, OF EVANEL ESTATES, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 71-S, PAGE 32, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF TROTTER AND MCCLELLAN, DATED 06/06/1989, BEARING DRAWING NO. 28477; THIS PROPERTY IS IMPROVED AND BEARS THE STREET ADDRESS OF 4321 TRELAWNY LANE.

Parcel ID: 0671C005

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4321 TRELAWNY LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MATTHEW RIPPETOE, SHALYNN L. RIPPETOE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117511 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 14, 2014, executed by David W. Scholfield and Kimberly Scholfield, conveying certain real property therein described to LINCOLN TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 16, 2014, at Instrument Number 201410160021608; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 27TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 7 OF PROPERTY OF FRANK WARD, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 102, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, SAID LOT LYING AT THE INTERSECTION OF MARTIN MILL PIKE AND CLARENCE LANE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHERN LINE OF CLARENCE LANE, THE COMMON CORNER OF LOTS 6 AND 7 IN SAID FRANK WARD SUBDIVISION; THENCE WITH THE COMMON DIVISION LINE BETWEEN SAID LOTS, SOUTH 12 DEG. 41 MIN. WEST, 82.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO WILLIAM MIKELS; THENCE WITH HIS NORTH LINE, SOUTH 76 DEG. 39 MIN. EAST, 167.11 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WESTERN LINE OF MARTIN MILL PIKE, THENCE WITH THE WESTERN LINE OF MARTIN MILL PIKE, THE FOLLOWING CALLS AND DISTANCES; NORTH 1 DEG. 32 MIN. WEST, 88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 6 DEG. 07 MIN. WEST, 69.2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT; THENCE WITH SAID CURVE, HAVING A RADIUS OF 30 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 67.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTH LINE OF CLARENCE LANE, THE POINT OF A REVERSE CURVE; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF CLARENCE LANE AS IT CURVES TO THE RIGHT, HAVING A RADIUS OF 255 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 101.10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SET BACK LINES AND ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 123O-A-023.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5321 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): David W. Scholfield and Kimberly Scholfield

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117125 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dennis D Solomon and Connie S Solomon executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated January 31, 2012 and recorded on February 8, 2012 in Instrument No. 201202080043630, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 22, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District 6 of Knox County, Tennessee, and being Lot 38 in Sterchi Hills Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown by map recorded in Map Cabinet M, Slide 288-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is made for a more complete and particular description.

Subject to subdivision restrictions in Deed Book 2092, Page 1061 and the restrictions, drainage and utility easements and building setback lines shown on the recorded map of the subdivision.

BEING THE SAME property conveyed from Robert William Carver and Trisha Ann Bean, as joint tenants with right of survivorship to Dennis D. Solomon and wife, Connie S. Solomon by Warranty Deed dated January 31, 2012 and filed of record Feb. 8, 2012 in Instrument Number 201202080043629 Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 057KE038

Address/Description: 808 Whitesburg Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Current Owner(s): Dennis Solomon.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-02342 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 22, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAMES B WOOLSEY IV, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, on November 27, 2009, as Instrument No. 200911300037214 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in district seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being a part of the property by Rufus Willard Bell from his mother Sarah J. Bell, now deceased, who died intestate leaving a will which was probated in Knox County, Tennessee and is a part of the same property surveyed by Sehorn and Kennedy on April 15, 1926 which survey shows said tract to be 30.72 acres, being a partition between said Rufus Willard Bell and his sister, Rena Bell. The said property herein conveyed is more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of the Knox Lane (or Bell Road) which point is South 26 deg. 20 min. East, 216 feet from the center of the intersection of Fairmont Boulevard, and said Knox Lane; thence leaving said point North 64 deg. 30 min. East, 455 feet to the partition line of said Rena Bell and the said Rufus W. Bell; thence South 26 deg. 20 min. East, along said partition line 96 feet to a point in the line of Carl A. Drake; thence with Carl A. Drake, South 64 deg. 30 min. West, 455 feet to a point in the center of Knox Lane; thence with the center of Knox Lane: North 26 deg. 20 min. West, 26 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1 acre more or less, subject however to such rights as Knox County may have acquired for road purposes along Knox Lane.

Being and intending to be the same property conveyed to James B. Woolsey, IV, unmarried by warranty deed from April R. Withrow and husband, James L. Withrow, dated, recorded 11/30/09, as instrument number 200911300037213, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 070BE034

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAMES B WOOLSEY IV

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3314 Knox Ln, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000021-625

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX

IN RE: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC v. TANYA M. BORDEN

NO. 193727-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, it is ordered that said defendants, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry Bridenbaugh, an Attorney whose address is, 5217 Maryland Way Suite 404 Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of May, 2017.

______________________________ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: The UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of BRIANNAH EMMA RENEE BROOKS, born 10-20-2014, in Knoxville, TN to AUTUMN (AUTUM) MICHELLE BROOKS

IN RE: ADOPTION OF BRIANNAH EMMA RENEE BROOKS DOCKET # 1-146-17

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of the child, is either a non-resident of the state or whose identify and whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon him, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, it is ORDERED by the Court that the respondent, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Circuit Court Clerk, Catherine Shanks, P. O. Box 379, Knoxville TN 37901 and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioner, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before Judge KRISTI M. DAVIS, CIRCUIT JUDGE at the Knox County Circuit Court, Div. I, 400 Main St. Knoxville TN 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 8th day of May, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 051517, 052217, 052917, 060517

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JOSHUA R. ENGLAND

IN RE: NIKKI D. ENGLAND v. JOSHUA R. ENGLAND

NO. 193629-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed which is sworn to, that the defendant JOSHUA R. ENGLAND a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JOSHUA R. ENGLAND, it is ordered that said defendant JOSHUA R. ENGLAND file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Stanley F. LaDuke, an Attorneys whose address is, 108 Sherway Road Knoxville, TN 37922 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 1st day of May, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO

IN RE: GWETHALYN RAYMUNDO CORONADO v. RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO

NO. 192560-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, it is ordered that said defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jane Kaufman Jones, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 18123 Knoxville, TN 37928, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of April, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RAYMUND ANGEL and/or the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of MACKENZIE LYNN ZIMMER, born 08-14-2014, in Knoxville, TN to AMBER DENISE ZIMMER

IN RE: ADOPTION OF MACKENZIE LYNN ZIMMER DOCKET # 2-146-17

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, DIV. II

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent(s), RAYMUND ANGEL and/or the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of the child, is either a non-resident of the state of Tennessee or whose present identify and/or whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon them, it is ORDERED by the Court that the respondent(s), RAYMUND ANGEL, and/or the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Circuit Court Clerk, Catherine Shanks, P. O. Box 379, Knoxville TN 37901 and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioner, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before Judge WILLIAM T. AILOR, CIRCUIT JUDGE at the Knox County Circuit Court, Div. II, 400 Main St. Knoxville TN 37902. This notice will be published in the Knoxville Focus newspaper of Knox County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3rd day of May, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 050817, 051517, 052217, 052917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE COTTON DIXON

DOCKET NUMBER 78942-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BEULAH MAE COTTON DIXON

Who died DECEMBER 16, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE COTTON DIXON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MARIE HARDWICK; EXECUTRIX

1913 MOUNTAIN DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37924

ROBERT W. GODWIN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN GRAHAM DROWN

DOCKET NUMBER 78954-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

HELEN GRAHAM DROWN

Who died February 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF HELEN GRAHAM DROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

NANCY GRAHAM KIM; CO-EXECUTOR

1221 VICTORIA STREET, #1404

HONOLULU, HI 96814

CRAIG MARLOWE GRAHAM; CO-EXECUTOR

3116 CUNNINGHAM ROAD, #B5

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

LAUREN BROWN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DORIS SEXTON FRENCH

DOCKET NUMBER 78940-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

DORIS SEXTON FRENCH

Who died FEB 5, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF DORIS SEXTON FRENCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ROBIN RAYE KING; EXECUTRIX

222 LITTLE SWITZERLAND RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLYDE EARL HALL, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 78961-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 18ND day of MAY 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of

CLYDE EARL HALL, JR.

Who died April 15, 2016, were issued by the undersigned Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF CLYDE EARL HALL, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SHARRI S. HALL; ADMINISTRATRIX

2435 KANTEBURY DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

TOM R. RAMSEY, III

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

550 W. MAIN STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EVELYN TUCKER HOUCHIN

DOCKET NUMBER 78969-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 22ND day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

EVELYN TUCKER HOUCHIN

Who died April 4, 2017, were issued by the undersigned Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF EVELYN TUCKER HOUCHIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BARRY L. HOUCHIN; EXECUTOR

2020 CREEKSIDE MANOR LANE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37932

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HENRY W. MCILWAINE, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER P-17-78894-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

HENRY W. MCILWAINE, JR.

Who died APRIL 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF HENRY W. MCILWAINE, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DAN W. HOLBROOK; CO-EXECUTOR

2607 KINGSTON PIKE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

FIRST TENNESSEE BANK, NA; CO-EXECUTOR

5TH FLOOR, 800 S. GAY STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN OGLE

DOCKET NUMBER 78964-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of MAY 2017, letters of administration in respect of the Estate of

EMMA JEAN OGLE

Who died DECEMBER 21, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN OGLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DENNIS A. OGLE; ADMINISTRATOR

4920 WILKSHIRE DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37921

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA SUE TARVER

DOCKET NUMBER 78973-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 22ND day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

LINDA SUE TARVER

Who died June 12, 2016, were issued by the undersigned Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF LINDA SUE TARVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DEWEY V. TARVER; EXECUTOR

1600 FOXBORO DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

ROGER D. HYMAN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 26072

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912-9672

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEFFREY AARON BRADEN

DOCKET NUMBER 78955-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of MAY 2017, letters of administration in respect of the Estate of

JEFFREY AARON BRADEN

Who died MARCH 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF JEFFREY AARON BRADEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BRIAN P. BRADEN; ADMINISTRATOR

9600 CANNON LANE,

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN 37871

MICHAEL L. DEBUSK

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, SUITE 101

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

MISC. Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, June 13, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, June 13th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2563, Professional Learning Management System, due 6/27/17;

RFP 2564, One-Stop Operator and WIOA Title 1 Career Services for Adults,

Dislocated Workers and Youth, due 6/27/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.