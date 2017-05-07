Legal and Public Notices for the week of May 8, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 18, 2007, executed by ERIC FLANIGAN, HOLLY K. FLANIGAN, conveying certain real property therein described to BENJAMIN DAVID BAER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 28, 2007, at Instrument Number 200708280018249;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Ventures Trust 2013-I-H-R by MCM Capital Partners, LLLP FKA MCM Capital Partners, LLC, its Trustee who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AS DESCRIBED IN DEED INST # 20060404-0082547, ID# 019MA05I, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS: SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE. TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 87, STEWART RIDGE SUBDIVISION, UNIT I, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET M, SLIDE 288-B, IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IN HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 019MA051

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4903 STEWART RIDGE RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ERIC FLANIGAN, HOLLY K. FLANIGAN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #116042 05/08/2017, 05/15/2017, 05/22/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 8, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RANDALL HODGES, to Broadway Title Inc., Trustee, on October 22, 2007, as Instrument No. 200710290034617 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in district no. nine (9) of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 29th ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 18, A.M. Hill Company`s Southside Addition, Section B, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 15, page 60, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the survey of Larry A. Doss, surveyor, dated December 22, 1987, drawing no. 11372.

Subject to a sanitary sewer easement as set out in deed book 1469, page 867, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Subject to 60 feet right of way easement on all streets.

Being the same property conveyed to Randall Hodges from H. Bernice Rudder, unmarried by deed dated on 08/31/2004 and filed for record in instrument no. 200409070020585, aforesaid Register`s Office.

This conveyance is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county.

Tax ID: 109LC-017

Current Owner(s) of Property: RANDALL HODGES

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2408 Southside Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000695-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 19, 2005, executed by MICHAEL E HUNTER, conveying certain real property therein described to LARRY N. WESTBROOK, ESQ, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 23, 2005, at Instrument Number 200505230093699;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LOCATED AND BEING SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6th) CIVIL DISTRICT OF THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT: LOT 6, UNIT 11, CRESTWOOD HILLS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 63-S PAGE 91, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF, AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HINDS SURVEYING, DATED AUGUST 29, 1995.

Parcel ID: 105N-C-053.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 913 DANVILLE CIR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MICHAEL E HUNTER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #116079 05/08/2017, 05/15/2017, 05/22/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by RUBY JOHNSON, to PRIORITY TRUSTEE SERVICES OF TENNESSEE, L.L.C, Trustee, on November 12, 2003, as Instrument No. 200404140095037 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as Trustee for MASTR Asset Backed Securities Trust 2004-OPT1, Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2004-OPT1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 5 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND WITHIN THE 19TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NO. 8, BLOCK 44, IN THE LONSDALE LAND COMPANY ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 5, PAGE 183, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TENNESSEE AVENUE SAID IRON PIN BEING DISTANT 345.20 FEET IN A NORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION FROM POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHEAST LINE OF TENNESSEE AVENUE, WITH THE NORTHEAST LINE OF MCPHERSON STREET; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT ALONG TENNESSEE AVENUE, NORTH 43 DEG. 53 MIN. EAST 49-98 FEET TO AN IRON PINE; THENCE SOUTH 46 DEG. 10 MIN. EAST 153.08 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 45 DEG. 21 MIN. WEST 49.92 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 46 DEG. 12. MIN. WEST 151.80 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RUBY JOHNSON, BY SPECIAL WARRANTY DEED FROM EQUITY ONE, INC., A BANKING INSTITUTION ORGANIZED AND EXISTING UNDER THE LAWS OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WITH OFFICES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY, STATE OF FLORIDA, ACTING BY AND THROUGH ITS DULY APPOINTED ATTORNEY-IN-FACT, WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE, DATED APRIL 23, 2002 AND RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200205300098329, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

SEE POWER OF ATTORNEY OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200205300098328, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE,

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS FOUND ON THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD. NO BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS DONE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Tax ID: 094AH007

Current Owner(s) of Property: RUBY JOHNSON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2146 TENNESSEE AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921-5412, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, A MUNICIPAL CORPORATION

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000573-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY MARGUERITE LOYD, to GREGG S. MURPHY, Trustee, on May 25, 2001, as Instrument No. 200106130088075 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 1, BLOCK F, FARMINGTON SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 66-S, PAGE 79, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. SAID PROPERTY IS IMPROVED WITH A DWELLING HOUSE WHICH FRONTS ON BISHOP`S BRIDGE ROAD. SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO PLAT OF SURVEY OF G. T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED JUNE 12, 1979, FILE NO. L, DRAWING NO. 17367.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD. NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MARY MARGUERITE LOYD BY DEED OF SANDRA KAY WHITTINGTON, DATED 5/25/01, AND RECORDED IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200106130088074, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 154DG-00102

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY MARGUERITE LOYD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2441 Bishops Bridge Road, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT-JUNIOR DOT AND KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000480-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 15, 2012, executed by BENNY B SOLOMON, conveying certain real property therein described as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 5, 2012, at Instrument Number 201209050015026;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO WIT: SITUATE IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ALL OF LOT 5, BLOCK B, BRENTMOOR SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 91-S, PAGE 16 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE TO WHICH MAP REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 146H L 005

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 8716 SHOREHAM BOULEVARD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BENNY B SOLOMON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #115778 05/08/2017, 05/15/2017, 05/22/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOSEPH SUTTON AND ROSA SUTTON, to ASPEN TITLE AND ESCROW, Trustee, on November 30, 2006, as Instrument No. 200612070047394 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee and re-filed as Instrument No. 201008100008571 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF FEBRUARY 1, 2007, GSAMP TRUST 2007-NC1, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-NC1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NUMBER ONE (1) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. AND WITHIN THE 13TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 5R, BLOCK D, JAMES T. COX REVISED SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 55 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOSEPH SUTTON AND WIFE, ROSA SUTTON FROM ROBERT M. BAILEY AND WIFE, LINDA V. BAILEY BY WARRANTY DEED DATED 5/25/2004, RECORDED ON 6/16/2004 IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200406160115515

Tax ID: 071PE017.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: JOSEPH SUTTON AND ROSA SUTTON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 416 MICHAEL STREET , KNOXVILLE , TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003280-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 19, 2008, executed by ANTHONY R CLOUSE, JUDY S MEYERS, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M WILSON JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 19, 2008, at Instrument Number 201409030013454;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 8, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH (NINTH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 27TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS PART OF LOTS 22 AND 23, BLOCK D, COLONIAL VILLAGE ADDITION, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 5 AND IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 137 (MAP CABINET B, SLIDES 113B AND 44C, RESPECTIVELY), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP(S) REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF MAYFLOWER ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING DISTANT 60.5 FEET, MORE OR LESS, NORTHERLY FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE EAST LINE OF MAYFLOWER ROAD WITH THE NORTH LINE OF MAGAZINE ROAD; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT, WITH THE LINE OF MAYFLOWER ROAD, NORTH 6 DEG. 57 MIN. EAST, 70.01 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 69 DEG. 04 MIN. EAST, 160.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 6 DEG. 44 MIN. EAST, 74.62 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE SOUTH 72 DEG. 30 MIN. WEST, 175.21 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED MARCH 11, 1993, NO NEW SURVEY HAVING BEEN DONE IN CONNECTION WITH THIS CONVEYANCE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 615, PAGE 368, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO SEWER LINE EASEMENT OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 1371, PAGE 175, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO ELECTRIC LINE EASEMENT OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 626, PAGE 139, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE. SUBJECT TO 30- FOOT MINIMUM SETBACK LINE AND ALL OTHER SETBACKS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Parcel ID: 123LQ035

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 320 MAYFLOWER DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANTHONY R CLOUSE, JUDY S MEYERS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103 www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #116704 05/08/2017, 05/15/2017, 05/22/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Libby Sherrill a/k/a Libby R. Sherrill executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Regions Bank d/b/a AmSouth Bank, Lender and FMLS Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated November 7, 2006 and recorded on November 16, 2006 in Instrument No. 200611160042125, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Regions Bank DBA Regions Mortgage, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District No. Six of Knox County, Tennessee, being the real property plus the improvements, situated thereon, bearing CLT Identification No. 129-112, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk Road, said iron pin located 1,842 feet more or less, southwest of the intersection of Buttermilk Road and Marietta Church Road; thence leaving Buttermilk Road, North 41 deg. 05 min. 30 sec. West, 220 feet to an iron pin; thence, South 46 deg. 06 min. 30 sec. West, 200 feet to an iron pin; thence, South 39 deg. 04 min. 10 sec. East, 220 feet to an iron pin in the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk Road; thence along the western right-of-way line of Buttermilk, North 46 deg. 15 min. East, 208.23 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING, according to survey of Perry Walker, dated August 5, 1989.

BEING the same property conveyed to LIBBY R. SHERRILL, UNMARRIED, by Deed from Joshua Steven Maddox, unmarried, dated August 23, 2002 and filed of record on August 27, 2002 bearing Instrument # 200208270016750, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 129 112

Address/Description: 12261 Buttermilk Road, Knoxville, TN 37932.

Current Owner(s): Libby R. Sherrill.

Other Interested Party(ies): Republic Finance, LLC.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 15-25328 FC03

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Teresa A. Doane executed a Deed of Trust to Union Planters Bank, NA, Lender and Emmett James House or Bill R. McLaughlin, Trustee(s), which was dated October 13, 2004 and recorded on October 26, 2004 in Instrument No. 200410260034537, and subsenquently as modified by a Loan Modification Agrement dated October 14, 2016 and recorded on March 7, 2017 in Instrument No. 201703070054667 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, REGIONS BANK dba REGIONS MORTGAGE SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO UNION PLANTERS BANK, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on May 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in the Eighth (8th) Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known as Property of John & Shirley Holden as described on Plat of record in Map Cabinet P. Slide 281-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to TERESA A. DOANE, UNMARRIED by virtue of a Deed dated OCTOBER 13, 2004 and recorded in the Register of Deeds’ Office for KNOX County, TN in Instrument Number 200410260034536

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT to all applicable easements, permissive use agreements and restrictions of record in the Knox County Register of Deeds’ Office. Also conveyed are all rights in and to all applicable easements and permissive use agreements of record at the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The above legal description was taken from the prior Deed of record, no new boundary survey was performed.

Parcel ID Number: 032 07101

Address/Description: 3301 Mine Road, Mascot, TN 37806.

Current Owner(s): Stephanie Moore.

Other Interested Party(ies): Tennessee Housing Development Agency.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-05513 FC01

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 18, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by BARBARA FAYE TIDMORE AND CHARLES D. TIDMORE, to BUILDERS TITLE AND ESCRO, Trustee, on January 28, 2005, as Instrument No. 200502010060681 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR SECURITIZED ASSET BACKED RECEIVABLES LLC TRUST 2005-FR2 MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-FR2

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE(5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 44TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 26, BLOCK E, FAIROAKS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 4, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 58-S, PAGE 40, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF HOWARD T. DAWSON, SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 9, 1992, AND BEARING DRAWING NO. 92-1220. STREET ADDRESS OF 6408 TEWKSBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE 37921.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICKEY L. MILLER BY QUIT CLAIM DEED DATED MAY 25, 2001 FROM TERESA D. MILLER OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200105250082267 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO BARBARA FAYE TIDMORE AND CHARLES D. TIDMORE, WIFE AND HUSBAND, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JANUARY 28, 2005 FROM MICKEY MILLER AND WIFE, KAREN MILLER OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO.200502010060680 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 092FD013

Current Owner(s) of Property: BARBARA FAYE TIDMORE AND CHARLES D. TIDMORE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6408 TEWKSBURY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-001290-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 9, 1998, executed by CHARLES L BAILEY, PATRICIA BAILEY, conveying c ertain real property therein described to ROGER B. TIPTON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 17, 1998, in Deed Book 3353, Page 185at Instrument Number 52180;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (successor to The Bank of New York, successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., successor to the Chase Manhattan Bank, successor to Chemical Bank), as trustee for IMC Home Equity Loan Trust 1998-3 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:BEGINNING AT A STONE IN THE TIPTON LINE AND ON THE OLD ANDERSONVILLE PIKE; THENCE IN THE SOUTHEASTWARDLY COURSE WITH SAID TIPTON LINE 273 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE WESTWARD AND PARALLEL WITH SAID ANDERSONVILLE PIKE 273 FEET TO THAT POINT; THENCE NORTHWARD AND PARALLEL WITH THE FIRST LINE 273 TO THE SOUTH LINE OF ANDERSONVILLE PIKE; THENCE IN A NORTHEASTWARDLY DIRECTION WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF ANDERSONVILLE PIKE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 018-157

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 9044 OLD ANDERSONVILLE PIKE, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CHARLES L BAILEY, PATRICIA BAILEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #115715

04/24/2017, 05/01/2017, 05/08/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 19, 2009, executed by LEANN R. THOMPSON, RICHARD M. THOMPSON, conveying certain real property therein described to LARRY N. WESTBROOK, ESQ, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 25, 2009, at Instrument Number 200911250036635;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to PHH Mortgage Corporation who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIFTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 43RD WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 16R, BLOCK B, MASCARENE HILLS, UNIT 1, EXTENSION, RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 15 AND 16, BLOCK B AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 75-S, PAGE 28, (MAP CABINET F, SLOT 29-A) REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 093HB057

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5139 RENDAVA LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LEANN R. THOMPSON, RICHARD M. THOMPSON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #115587

04/24/2017, 05/01/2017, 05/08/2017

Notice OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 19, 2005, executed by CLAUDE ROBINSON, conveying certain real property therein described to SECURITY ESCROW & TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 24, 2005, at Instrument Number 200508240017761;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for SPECIALTY UNDERWRITING AND RESIDENTIAL FINANCE TRUST MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-AB1 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on May 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO, THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 25TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 27, 1995 AND BEARING WORD ORDER NO, 95-11-68 AS FOLLOWS TO WIT:BEGINNING AT A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET AT ITS SOUTHEAST TERMINUS, SAID IRON ROD BEING IN THE LINE OF LOT 5, J.W. OWEN ADDITION (MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 16) AND BEING LOCATED IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 344 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET AND AVENUE “A”: THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND RUNNING WITH THE LINE OF J.W. OWEN ADDITION, SOUTH 50 DEG. 35 MIN. 37 SEC. WEST, 125 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP IN THE NORTHEAST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF THE KNOXVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, AND EASTERN RAILROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, NORTH 23 DEG. 02 MIN. 32 SEC. WEST, 101.50 FEET TO A NEW IRON ROD WITH PLASTIC CAP, CORNER TO PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY MCNUTT (DEED BOOK 1740, PAGE 516); THENCE WITH MCNUTT, NORTH 52 DEG. 34 MIN. 25 SEC. EAST, 100 FEET TO AN EXISTING IRON ROD UNDER ASPHALT IN THE SOUTHWEST RIGHT-OF-WAY OF ELLEN STREET; THENCE WITH SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY, SOUTH 37 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST, 94 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, SETBACK LINES, CONDITIONS, PLAT OF RECORD, AND ENCUMBRANCES OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR THE AFORESAID COUNTY.

Parcel ID: 123HB-004

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 409 ELLEN ST, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CLAUDE ROBINSON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MERS AS NOMINEE FOR MILA INC. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #115655

04/24/2017, 05/01/2017, 05/08/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on May 24, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on March 23, 2006, as Instrument No. 200603310081564 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC., ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-W5

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 17, BLOCK K, ON THE PLAN OF COLONIAL VILLAGE ADDITION SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 5, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. CURETON IN INSTRUMENT NO.200103210062293 DATED 03/21/2001, IN REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 123LN006

Current Owner(s) of Property: MICHAEL E. GROOMS AND LAURIE A. GROOMS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 304 CANTERBURY DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-002839-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

THIS LETTER IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

NAMES OF INTERESTED PARTIES:

Internal Revenue Service

Ft. Sanders Regional Emergency Department

Notice is hereby given that by virtue of authority vested in the undersigned, Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by that certain Trust Deed executed to Investor’s Trust Company, Trustee, by Timothy C. Keith and wife, Sheila K. Keith, recorded as Instrument No. 200211190044445, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will, at about 11:00 o’clock A. M. on May 19, 2017 inside the front door of the City-County Building, Main Avenue entrance near the Main Assembly Room, 400 Main Avenue, Knoxville, Tennessee, offer for sale, and sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in hand, and in bar of all homestead rights, the statutory right of redemption and the equity of redemption, which are waived in said Trust Deed property conveyed by said Trust Deed, which is described as follows:

SITUATED in District Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

TO FIND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, commence at an iron pin in the Southeastern line of Griffith Road, which said iron pin is located 1354 feet, more or less, in a Northeasterly direction from the point of intersection of the Southeastern line of Griffith Road with the Northeastern line of Andersonville Pike, said iron pin also being comer to property now or formerly belonging to Ford; thence along the Ford line, South 73 deg. 00 min. East, 1.72 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing along the Ford line, South 18 deg. 24 min. East, 38.94 feet to an iron pin, the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence in part along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Bowling, South 61 deg. 45 min. East, passing an iron pin at 29.13 feet, a total distance of 286.74 feet to an iron pin, corner to property now or formerly belonging to Ailor; thence along the line of Ailor, and continuing along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Collette, and along an old barbwire fence, South 07 deg. 53 min. East, 815.57 feet to an iron pin in the line of property now or formerly belonging to Hammons; thence along the line of Hammons and continuing along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Herrell and the line of property now or formerly belonging to Widner, North 79 deg. 30 min. West, 287.46 feet to a set·stone in the line of property now or formerly belonging to Fraker; thence along the Fraker line, North 18 deg. 39 min. East, 337.88 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing along the line of Fraker and continuing along the line of property now or formerly belonging to Ford, North 18 deg. 24 min. West, 601.86 feet to a set stone; thence in a Southeasterly direction, 7.29 feet to an iron pin, the POINT OF BEGINNING, and containing 3.60 acres, more or less.

THERE IS ALSO CONVEYED HEREWITH AND THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TO GRIFFITH ROAD, of record in Deed Book 1031, Page 132, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and as set forth in Deed of record in Deed Book 1288, Page 481, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Southeastern line of Griffith Road, which said iron pin is located 1354 feet, more or less, in a Northeasterly direction from the point of intersection of the Southeastern line of Griffith Road with the Northeastern line of Andersonville Pike, said iron pin also being comer to property now or formerly belonging to Ford; thence along the Ford line, South 73 deg. 00 min. East, 1.72 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing along the Ford line, South 18 deg. 24 min. East, 38.94 feet to an iron pin; thence South 61 deg. 45 min. East, 29.13 feet to an iron pin; thence North 18 deg. 24 min. West, 64.32 feet to an iron pin; thence North 73 deg. 00 min. West, 15.59 feet to an iron pin; thence South 17 deg. 00 min. West, 15 feet to an iron pin, the point of BEGINNING.

BEING the same property conveyed to Timothy C. Keith and with, Sheila K. Keith by Wilma L. Coker by Warranty Deed dated July 19, 1991, of record in Deed Book 2047, Page 419, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, Control No. 028-175, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

In the event the high bidder at the foreclosure sale should fail to comply with the submitted bid, the Trustee shall have the option of accepting the next highest bid in which the bidder is able to comply, or re-advertise and sell at a second sale.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set forth above.

Said sale is being made upon the request of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee, the owner and holder of the indebtedness secured by said Trust Deed due to the failure of said maker to comply with all provisions of said Trust Deed.

IDENTIFICATION OF LIENS

Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated December 15, 2009, and recorded as Instrument No. 200912210042284, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $72,693.99 bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 607806409.

Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated May 9, 2011, and recorded as Instrument No. 201105160066367, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $878.62 bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 784180511.

Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated December 7, 2012, and recorded as Instrument No. 201212140039202, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $2,302.13 bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 910768112.

Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated March 6, 2012, and recorded as Instrument No. 201203120050286, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $4,104.43, bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 853575612.

Federal Tax Lien against Timothy and Sheila Keith, 7804 Griffith Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37938, dated April 18, 2012, and recorded as Instrument No. 201204270060411, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee in the original amount of $6,302.44, bearing ID No. xxx-xx-6114 and Serial No. 862235912.

Notice required by 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(b) to be given to the United States has been timely given.

The sale of the land described herein shall be subject to the rights of the United States to redeem the land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. Section 7425(d)(1).

Judgment against Shelia K. Keith, in favor of Ft. Sanders Regional Emergency, entered October 12, 2009, and recorded as Instrument No. 201607290006695, in the original amount of $327.00.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

INVESTOR’S TRUST COMPANY, TRUSTEE

By:_______________________________________

JOYCE CANNON, ASSISTANT SECRETARY

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO

IN RE: GWETHALYN RAYMUNDO CORONADO v. RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO

192560-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, it is ordered that said defendant, RICHARD DOUGLAS CORONADO, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jane Kaufman Jones, an Attorney whose address is, P.O. Box 18123 Knoxville, TN 37928, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of April, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RAYMUND ANGEL and/or the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of MACKENZIE LYNN ZIMMER, born 08-14-2014, in Knoxville, TN to AMBER DENISE ZIMMER

IN RE: ADOPTION OF MACKENZIE LYNN ZIMMER DOCKET # 2-146-17

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, DIV. II

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent(s), RAYMUND ANGEL and/or the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of the child, is either a non-resident of the state of Tennessee or whose present identify and/or whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon them, it is ORDERED by the Court that the respondent(s), RAYMUND ANGEL, and/or the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Circuit Court Clerk, Catherine Shanks, P. O. Box 379, Knoxville TN 37901 and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioner, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before Judge WILLIAM T. AILOR, CIRCUIT JUDGE at the Knox County Circuit Court, Div. II, 400 Main St. Knoxville TN 37902. This notice will be published in the Knoxville Focus newspaper of Knox County, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3rd day of May, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 050817, 051517, 052217, 052917

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR.;

IN RE: DANIELLE RENEE MERRITT¬ v. ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR.

193305-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. it is ordered that said defendant ROBERTO LOPEZ, JR. file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with W. Brian Starnes, an Attorneys whose address is, 9041 Executive Park Drive, Suite 106 Knoxville, TN 37923 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 18th day of April, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BOBBY GALE HARBER

DOCKET NUMBER 78851-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BOBBY GALE HARBER

Who died FEB 11, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF BOBBY GALE HARBER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

LORA MATTHEWS; EXECUTRIX

549 TIMBERLINE DR.,

LENOIR CITY, TN 37772

STEPHANIE L. PRAGER

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

900 S. GAY ST., STE 1950,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WALTER J. BEGAY

DOCKET NUMBER 78870-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 26th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

WALTER J. BEGAY

Who died JAN 30, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF WALTER J. BEGAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

LOUISE BLOCK MOYA; EXECUTRIX

6208 CHAPMAN HWY, #1A

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

SCOTT B. HAHN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE. 101

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL WAYNE CANADA

DOCKET NUMBER 78830-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MICHAEL WAYNE CANADA

Who died Mar 14, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 13th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF MICHAEL WAYNE CANADA

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SHARON CANADA; EXECUTRIX

904 ATLANTIC AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BETTY FAYE COLE HOLLOWAY

DOCKET NUMBER 78858-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BETTY FAYE COLE HOLLOWAY

Who died FEB 15, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 24th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF BETTY FAYE COLE HOLLOWAY

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CHRIS V. HOLLOWAY; CO-EXECUTOR

6313 LACY RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

TAMMY M. HOLLOWAY; CO-EXECUTOR

6315 LACY RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SUSANNA RUTH WEST

DOCKET NUMBER 78860-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of APRIL 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

SUSANNA RUTH WEST

Who died DEC 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 24th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF SUSANNA RUTH WEST

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CHARLES C. WEST, JR.; ADMINISTRATOR

7704 EMORY CHASE LANE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CATHERINE SUE HOWERTON

DOCKET NUMBER 78863-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 25th day of APRIL 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

CATHERINE SUE HOWERTON

Who died MAR 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 25th day of APRIL, 2017.

ESTATE OF CATHERINE SUE HOWERTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

STEVEN SCOTT HOWERTON; EXECUTOR

624 MURRAY DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

RUFUS W. BEAMER, JR.

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

707 MARKET ST.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

MISC. Notices

Notice of Public Auction

The following described vehicles have been impounded/ Repaired/ or towed and will be sold at public auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Sam’s Automotive Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 701 Cooper St, Knoxville, TN 37917. on 5/22/2017 . These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public notice in the newspaper will comply with the law. The failure of the owner / lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below,not bearing a Vin/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s): 99 Ford Ranger VIN-1FTFR10C2XUA91770; 02 Caddy Deville VIN- 1G6KD54Y92U237451; 08 Toyota Tacoma VIN- 5TEUU42N38Z479483

PURSUANT TO DEFAULT

Per TN Self Storage Law, contents of the following leased units will be sold to satisfy owner’s lien at public auction to highest bidder for cash to be held at Tillery Drive Self Storage, 115 Tillery Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912 on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM. Company reserves right to reject any and all bids. Some units may not be available on day of sale.

Betty Latham – 208

Lisa Wells – 150

Judy Brown – 103

Chris Hall – 246/261

Amanda Fuller – 73

Dean Petty – 196

Tamisha Mathis – 13

Valerie Wagenknecht – 118

Robyn Charles – 146

Carol Bell – 122

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2548, Copier Rental, due 5-30-17;

RFP 2551, Procurement Card Services, due 6-1-17;

Bid 2552, Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair, due 05-31-17;

Bid 2553, Equipment Rental Services, due 5-31-17;

Bid 2555, Beverage Dispensing Systems and Syrups, due 6-1-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on MAY 22, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN 37932, if total bill is not paid by date of sale. 2000 Che Impala 2G1WF55E6Y9224779