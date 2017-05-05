LET’S MOVE! EVENT CANCELLED DUE TO WEATHER

The fifth annual Let’s Move! Event set for Saturday, May 6, has been cancelled due to saturated fields at Victor Ashe Park following consistent rain this week – with more rain forecast to fall Saturday morning.

“It was a safety call,” said Joe Walsh, City Parks and Recreation Director. “The fields are so wet that we’d be concerned about people slipping and getting hurt. Plus, we have more rain and cooler weather on the way.”

No date has been set for a rescheduled Let’s Move! Event. Walsh said if the event is rescheduled, it will likely be in the fall.

Follow the Let’s Move! Event on social media with Twitter handle @LetsMoveKnox or www.facebook.com/LetsMoveKnoxville. Or, visit the event’s official website at www.LetsMoveKnox.com for any announcements about a potential reschedule date.