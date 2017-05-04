May 6 is First Annual ‘PetSafe National Dog Park Day’

PetSafe® Brand is encouraging pet owners across the country to visit their favorite local dog parks on Saturday, May 6 to celebrate “PetSafe National Dog Park Day.” PetSafe Brand’s first annual National Dog Park Day will kick off the seventh year of its annual Bark for Your Park™ campaign.

“Spending a few hours a week at a local dog park is a great way for pet parents to socialize their pups and meet like-minded dog owners,” said Willie Wallace, CEO of Radio Systems® Corporation, parent company of the PetSafe Brand. “Bringing members of communities and their dogs together is the reason we started the Bark for Your Park campaign in 2011, and we’re excited to expand the program with the addition of National Dog Park Day each May.”

In Knoxville, Tennessee, PetSafe Brand will host a National Dog Park Day Celebration from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at PetSafe Village Dog Park, which is located at the company’s headquarters at 10424 PetSafe Way, Knoxville, TN 37932. Members of the community are invited to bring their pups along to enjoy dog-friendly treats, a photo booth, prizes and much more with members of the PetSafe Brand team, retail partners and local pet-friendly vendors.

Dog owners who attend a PetSafe National Dog Park Day celebration on Saturday, May 6 are encouraged to share pictures of the event on social media using #DogParkDay for a chance to win over $600 in PetSafe Brand products to turn their yard into a secure area for their pet to play.