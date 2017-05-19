‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ at Modern Studio, May 27

Seventy Thirty Creatives launches their inaugural full stage production with William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream this Memorial Day weekend. Edited to run approximately 75 minutes, catch this unique rendition at 8:00 PM on Saturday May 27th at Modern Studio, 109 Anderson Ave. in Happy Holler.

On a Midsummer’s night, four young lovers find themselves tangled about an enchanted forest where sprites lurk and fairies rule. A feuding Fairy King and Queen cross paths with Bottom (Billy Kyle Roach), Quince (Caleb Burnham), and their gang of “rude mechanicals” presenting a play within the play. Chief mischief-maker Robin Goodfellow aka Puck (Raine Palmer) is on-hand to make sure the course of true love is anything but smooth. Games of mayhem, love and fantasy ensue in Shakespeare’s most magical comedy.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1938152396416508/

https://seventythirtyproductions.com/