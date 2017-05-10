North Hills Garden Club to host garden tour, art sale

What: North Hills Garden Tour & Art Sale

When: Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: North Hills Neighborhood

Purchase tickets and begin tour at:

3033 Fountain Park Blvd., Knoxville, TN 37917

The North Hills Garden Club is hosting a Garden Tour and Art Sale on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic North Hills neighborhood located just north of downtown Knoxville. A rain date has been set for May 20. In the event of rain, check the club’s Facebook page or website for postponement details.

Tickets are $12 on the day of the tour or $10 in advance when purchased through Paypal or from a garden club member. Tickets should be picked up on the day of the tour between 9:45 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. at 3033 Fountain Park Blvd. Children under 12 years of age will be admitted free of charge.

The tour will feature five residential gardens located along the neighborhood’s tree-lined boulevards, which are home to an official Dogwood Trail. While on the tour, participants can speak directly to home owners about the various plants, flowers, hardscapes and techniques used in their gardens. One site will also feature live music.

In addition to the tour of gardens, there will be an Art Sale at 2511 North Park Blvd. featuring nearly 20 vendors with nature-related art, jewelry and native plant species for sale. And since it’s Mother’s Day weekend, the sale will have lots of unique gifts for mom! The Art Sale is open to the public, and attendees will not need a tour ticket to shop.

Proceeds support beautification of the neighborhood’s boulevards and park. For more information on the North Hills Garden Club, including details on the Garden Tour and a complete list of Art Sale vendors, visit the club’s website at http://northhillsgardenclub.wixsite.com/nhgc or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorthHillsGardenClub.