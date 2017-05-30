Pausing to remember

By Ralphine Major

As I write about the upcoming American holiday, I try to think of a unique introduction. It dawns on me that it does not matter so much about a new approach for Memorial Day. It is much more important that we remember the day and what it represents. Though it is still spring, 2017’s “summer” season unofficially starts with the day set aside to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our country. From front porches of homes—to cemeteries—to parades, flags will be flying to pay tribute to those who have sacrificed all for fellow Americans. It is once again Memorial Day across our great land.

In grammar school classrooms, I recall students standing and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. In Vacation Bible School, we recited and pledged to the Christian and American flags. In sporting events and civic meetings, we pledge allegiance as color guards present the flags. It is sad to see in the news when an American flag is burned or shown disrespect. It is heartbreaking to see the remains of soldiers who fought for the flag and our precious freedom coming home for the final time. It is a simple red, white, and blue piece of fabric featuring stars and stripes, but it represents so much to our way of life.

Whatever Memorial Day festivities Americans choose to enjoy, may we take a moment from the day to remember those who have given so much. Psalm 33:12 (KJV) seems fitting for this patriotic holiday. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” May God bless each of you, and God bless the United States of America! Happy Memorial Day!