Professor Reflects On 20 Years Of Tailwater Trout Research

“A Retrospective on 20 years of Tailwater Trout Research”—that’s the topic of Dr. Phillip W. Bettoli, speaking Thursday, May 11, at a free, public meeting of the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The program starts at 7 p.m. in the parish hall of St. Francis Episcopal Church, 158 W. Norris Road, Norris.

Bettoli, of Cookeville, retired Dec. 31 both from the U.S. Geological Survey and as a professor in the biology department at Tennessee Tech University.

His research interests have included reservoir sport fisheries management, conservation and management of paddlefish and sturgeon, the biotic integrity of regulated rivers, assessment of stocking programs and invasive fish species. Much of his research involved the Clinch River.

Clinch River Chapter TU works to preserve and protect the Clinch River tailwater and its watershed through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. For more information, visit http://crctu.org.