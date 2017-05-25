Road Construction Won’t Delay Memorial Day Travelers

TDOT Suspends All Lane Closure Activity for the Holiday Weekend

NASHVILLE – Motorists won’t be slowed down by road construction as they travel Tennessee’s highways this Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, May 26 through 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30. This will provide maximum roadway capacity for motorists expected to travel in the state this Memorial Day weekend.

“With nearly 700,000 drivers expected to travel on Tennessee’s roadways this Memorial Day weekend, we want to do what we can to help them reach their destinations safely,” TDOT Commissioner John Schroer said. “We are suspending construction-related lane closures during this holiday weekend to reduce congestion and delays on our major highways.”

Motorists may still encounter some lane closures or restrictions while traveling through long term construction projects. Drivers should be aware that reduced speed limits will be in effect in work zones. Drivers convicted of speeding through work zones where workers are present face a fine of up to $500, plus court fees and possible increased insurance premiums.

“Our primary goal is to honor this Memorial Day weekend by reducing the number of traffic fatalities across Tennessee,” Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner David W. Purkey said. “Currently, we are seeing an increase in distracted driving crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities. We hope that drivers will make safe choices when traveling on our roadways. State Troopers will do their best to enforce the traffic laws and keep all Tennesseans safe.”

AAA estimates 39.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Memorial Day holiday, a 2.7% increase over last year’s numbers. This marks the highest travel volume on record since 2005 for the holiday. The total number of Tennessee travelers is estimated to top 785,000, with nearly 700,000 expected to travel by automobile.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest traffic information and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.