Save Our Sons Job Fair at Austin-East tomorrow night

When: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Where: Austin-East High School Gym, 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Who: Save Our Sons representatives, Knoxville area employers, University of Tennessee College of Law and College of Social Work, Knox County Public Defenders Community Law Office, Knoxville Area Urban League, area colleges, and representatives from the State of Tennessee Mobile Career Coach

The City of Knoxville’s Save Our Sons initiative will host a Job Fair to offer job seekers career opportunities, job-readiness and resume-building skills, and assistance with background checks, driver’s license reinstatement and record expungement.

“Save Our Sons is bringing resources directly to the community and building on the success of our Morningside Community Center Job Fair,” said Save Our Sons Outreach Manager Kevin Perry. “We reviewed comments from surveys taken during the April 27 job fair and have enhanced services and providers for the job fair at Austin-East High School.”

More than 150 people attended the last job fair. Employers scheduled to attend on May 24 include Home Depot, Lowes, Crowne Plaza, Hilton, Master Dry, B&B Lawn Care, Randstad Staffing, and Rubbermaid, who made job offers to several attendees of the previous fair.

“We want the community to know that we hear them and are working non-stop to connect people with opportunities, tools and jobs that will improve their lives,” said Community Relations Director Avice Reid. “Save Our Sons is committed to making a positive difference and increasing opportunities for success for all Knoxville citizens. An important component to ‘saving our sons’ is not only providing jobs but engaging with the community and partners like Austin-East High School.”

