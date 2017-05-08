 Shakespeare on the Square Special Dog Audition!

Who: The Tennessee Stage Company

What: Shakespeare On The Square: Two Gentlemen Of Verona

Where: Young Williams Animal Shelter, 3201 Division Street Knoxville 37919

When: Saturday, May 20, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

One of this year’s Shakespeare On The Square plays is The Two Gentlemen of Verona which boasts one of Shakespeare’s greatest characters – Crab, the Dog! We are seeking that special dog looking for his (or her) chance to shine on stage for 12 performance. Shakespeare On The Square begins July 13th and runs through August 13th.

Tennessee Stage Company is teaming up with the Young-Williams animal shelter. On May 20 Tennessee Stage Company will hold dog auditions at the Division Street facility of Young-Williams, 3201 Division St, Knoxville, TN 37919. The auditions will take place from 2-4 pm.

If you have a special dog bring him or her to Young Williams Animal Shelter May 20, for our special Dog Audition

For more information, e-mail tennesseestage@comcast.net or call 546-4280 or look us up at www.tennesseestage.com.

Shakespeare On The Square would not be possible without the support of the Tennessee Arts Commission, the Clayton Foundation, the City of Knoxville and Knox County.