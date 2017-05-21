tnAchieves’ State of Tennessee Promise Community Tour

tnAchieves, the partnering organization that administers Governor Haslam’s Tennessee Promise scholarship program in 84 counties, invites community members to attend the State of Tennessee Promise community tour beginning on May 22, 2017 and continuing through August 10, 2017.

tnAchieves will host community meetings in each of the 84 counties it serves. The purpose of these meetings is to provide stakeholders with county-level student data in an effort to increase student completion. These meetings will also provide an opportunity to have any questions answered about the Tennessee Promise program.

“When tnAchieves launched Tennessee Promise, we vowed to keep the program local in an effort to best serve students,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, Executive Director of tnAchieves. “The tour is tnAchieves keeping its promise to our stakeholders by offering a local, data-driven conversation about student success. We will be celebrating our successes while also discussing solutions for increased student completion.”

Those who wish to attend should register for their preferred meeting time and location at https://tnachieves.org/tour/. tnAchieves encourages those who wish to attend to register early as space could be limited.

Tennessee Promise is a last-dollar community and technical college scholarship that provides students with up to 5 semesters (8 trimesters at a technical college) at a community college and/or eligible four-year institution with an associate degree program. Each Tennessee Promise applicant is assigned a tnAchieves volunteer mentor that works with the student to provide encouragement, promote deadlines and answer questions. In its first year, Tennessee Promise resulted in a 4.6 percent increase in the state’s college-going rate. This increase represents unprecedented growth.

tnAchieves, the model for Tennessee Promise, launched in 2008 as a last-dollar scholarship and mentoring program designed to give every student the opportunity to earn a post-secondary credential. Prior to the launch of Tennessee Promise, tnAchieves sent more than 10,000 students to post-secondary, each paired with a volunteer mentor. From 2008-2016, private donors provided more than $16 million in student scholarships. To date, tnAchieves students have given back more than 1 million hours of community service.

For information on tnAchieves or its tour, contact Krissy DeAlejandro, Executive Director, at 865.621.9223 or krissy@tnachieves.org.