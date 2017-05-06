UT Arboretum Society to Hold MOTH…er’s Night Out May 20

The University of Tennessee Arboretum Society will sponsor the popular MOTH…er’s Night Out program to learn about moths and other nocturnal insects on Saturday, May 20th 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The UT Arboretum is located at 901 S. Illinois Ave. (HWY 62) in Oak Ridge.

Have you ever wondered about what kind of insects are out hunting and eating while you sleep snugly in your bed at night? Come learn about these creatures with naturalist Kris Light. After an introductory program in the Visitors Center, we will venture outdoors to check the sheets to observe the insects that have been attracted by the black lights.

Bring your camera, your friends and your kids as well as a magnifying glass, a flashlight and a desire to learn about these fascinating critters! This program is appropriate for all ages.

This is a free program offered by the University of Tennessee Arboretum Society.

Celebrating 52 years in 2017, this program is one of many lectures and activities that will be offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.