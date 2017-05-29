If it’s Vintage or Antique, then The Red Brick Market has it

By Mike Steely

There’s a big surprise awaiting you inside the large brick building at 1401 McCalla Avenue.

Partners Dana Traylor, Esmeralda Carmichael and Jeana Vaughn have created what may be the best selection of antique and vintage items in the region. The Red Brick Market has more than 28 vendors, each with their own space, and they say there’s room for even more people to display and sell their items. The store opened on January 1st in the warehouse that formerly housed “Nostalgia on McCalla.”

“We try to catch every avenue, from inexpensive to high end, for people of all ages and all walks of life,” Traylor said.

Inside the huge former warehouse is everything you might imagine, from furniture, jewelry, vintage clothing, mid-century modern items, and there’s even a candle maker and a florist there.

“We feature artists, handmade and true vintage art, vinyl records and stereo systems with eight-track players, Christmas items, vintage and mid century modern furniture, vintage clothing, and even vintage sun glasses,” the partners told The Focus. “It is a stroll through yesteryear.”

The Red Brick Market also features a Christmas Room, First Friday events, and is open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. There’s lots of free parking for the business that’s just a block or so from the Old City.

On June 2nd, this Friday, The Red Brick Market will hold a First Friday Swing & Jive Party featuring the band The Old City Buskers with food and drinks from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Red Brick Market has all types of customers, from teens who like the vintage clothing to seniors who find familiar items from their youth. A walk through the very large warehouse will surprise you with what you’ll find. Everything from a vintage coal stove to a teacher’s desk, children’s clothing, men’s fashion, vintage furniture, mid-century chairs and couches, smaller knickknacks, and just about everything else you can imagine.

The atmosphere is welcoming and fun and the women will be glad to help you find that special something you are looking for or you may find something there you just can’t resist.

You can contact The Red Brick Market by calling (865) 622-3252 or email them at theredbrickmarket@gmail.com and also find them on Facebook and Instagram.