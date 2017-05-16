WILKERSON ROAD CLOSED FOR BRIDGE WORK

A section of Wilkerson Road in Northwest Knoxville between Vienna Road and Sunnywood Lane will be closed from Wednesday, May 17, to mid-September 2017 for the City’s Wilkerson Road Bridge Replacement Project.

Drivers will be detoured from Wilkerson Road onto either Melstone Road or Lamp Drive, depending on the direction.

The construction work includes replacement of an existing box culvert and relocation of existing utilities.

The City contracted Smith, Seckman, Reid, Inc. as designer and Jones Brothers, Inc. as contractor for the project.

For more information on City projects, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/projects.