Writing and Cooking the South: Workshop Hosted by Knoxville Writers’ Guild

Erin Elizabeth Smith, poet, editor, publisher, teacher, shows the ingredients of great food writing that stimulates the senses, illuminates regional culture, and advances fine writing. The workshop will take place Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 am.

Erin says, “Southern food has always been more than fried chicken and biscuits—it’s the story of our grandmother’s hands, a lyric of hardship, the rush of the first summer tomato reddening on the vine.” This multi-genre workshop will focus on how Southern food culture can help to inform our stories, poetry, and memoirs. Participants will discuss ways to incorporate elements of the Southern history and mythos of our cuisine into their work. The workshop also includes a cooking demo as well as a collection of recipes from across the South to take home with you.

The public is invited to the workshop, which will will be held in the Fellowship Hall of Central United Methodist Church, 201 East Third Avenue. The cost to attend is $50 (payable at the door by cash, check, or card), with a 40% discount offered to Knoxville Writers’ Guild Members and a 50% discount to students. Scholarships are available for all Knoxville Writers’ Guild programs. To register or to apply for a scholarship, please contact Pamela Schoenewaldt at p.schoene@comcast.net Pre-registration is required.

Erin Elizabeth Smith teaches poetry writing, public writing, and a variety of literature and genre classes including Women in American Literature and Introduction to Poetry at the University of Tennessee. She is the author of two full-length collections, The Naming of Strays (Gold Wake 2011) and The Fear of Being Found, which will be re-released by Zoetic Press in 2016.

Smith’s poetry and nonfiction have appeared in 32 Poems, Mid-American, The Yalobusha Review, New Delta Review, Florida Review, Third Coast, Crab Orchard, West Branch, and Willow Springs, among others. In 2009, she graduated with her PhD in Creative Writing from the Center for Writers at the University of Southern Mississippi. In 1999, she founded Stirring: A Literary Collection, and since then has also served as the managing editor of Sundress Publications and the Best of the Net Anthology (2006-2013). Smith currently lives in Oak Ridge, TN where she is the Creative Director for Sundress Academy for the Arts at Firefly Farms.

