Zoo Knoxville hosting cycling event Saturday

Ride for the Wild Side presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union benefits zoo conservation work.

Zoo Knoxville is hosting a cycling event to benefit the zoo’s animal conservation programs. Ride for the Wild Side will take place on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. Registration check-in and departure is from the zoo’s lower parking area.

Cycling enthusiasts can embark on either a 10, 30 or 50 mile ride beginning and ending at Zoo Knoxville. Both routes have varied topography that includes hills and flats and beautiful scenery throughout the foothills east of Knoxville along the French Broad River.

The event is suited for all levels of cyclists, from novice to experienced, and is a supported ride with clearly marked directions, fully-stocked rest stops and a rider “support and gear” (SAG) vehicle to assist with any technical issues.

After the ride, Zoo Knoxville will host a private after-party for participants that includes admission to the zoo, lunch by Texas Roadhouse and two beers provided by Central Flats and Taps for riders aged 21-and-up. Additionally, the first 150 riders to sign up receive a complimentary water bottle.

Participants can pre-register online at zooknoxville.org or on-site the day of the event. Registration fees are $42 for participants who are registered by midnight May 26 and $50 the day of the ride. All proceeds from the event go directly to support the zoo’s animal conservation programs.