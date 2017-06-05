A Spring Scene

By Ralphine Major

It is picture perfect! But, this rare wildlife photo is not mine. The credit belongs to someone else. In woodlands and open fields, what a thrill it is when wildlife appear!

Only a few weeks ago, we were counting the days until spring. Finally, the season of new life arrived, bringing beautiful daffodils and tulips; Easter lilies and roses; freshly mown hayfields; and the sweet aroma of honeysuckle vines. Then came special days that called for celebrations with family and friends. Mother’s Day honored mothers of all ages, and long-awaited graduations complete with cap and gown ceremonies took place. The recent Memorial Day holiday seems to mark the beginning of the end for spring.

I am reminded of a photograph sent to me at the beginning of spring this year. Focus readers may recall that Perry and Carol McGinnis are among the many friends I have met through writing this column. In early spring, Perry shared this awesome picture of wild turkeys, many standing proud with their multicolored tail feathers spread out like a fan. “No doubt that it is Spring,” Perry said. “God’s cycle of life is truly remarkable.” Indeed, it is. Enjoy, for summer will officially take her rightful place soon.

“For every animal of the forest is mine, and the cattle on a thousand hills. I know every bird in the mountains, and the creatures of the field are mine.” Psalm 50:10-11 (KJV)