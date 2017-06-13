American Eagle Foundation, Charter Communications Collaborate on LIVE Smoky Mountain Eagle Cam

Who/What: The American Eagle Foundation (AEF) and Charter Communications have collaborated on the installation of a live-streaming camera after a series of unfortunate events prompted a pair of Bald Eagles to move their nest adjacent to the Spectrum store and offices.

The live-stream camera will be officially turned on by American Eagle Foundation officials and Charter Communications Area Vice President Joe Pell at a special ceremony, just in time to see the eaglets fledge the nest.

Charter Communications is allowing AEF to utilize power and internet access for the streaming of the camera, and the company has donated $1,000 towards the streaming expenses of the project.

The American Eagle Foundation will also bring one of their Bald Eagles to the ceremony for viewing and to discuss the organization’s conservation efforts.

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Spectrum Store / Charter Communications Offices

707 West Main St.

Sevierville, Tenn.

Learn more: https://www.eagles.org/meet-our-birds/nest-pairs/lady-independence-sir-hatcher

