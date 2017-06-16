Bark in the Park tomorrow

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley’s (HSTV) 23nd annual Bark in the Park is this Saturday. Knoxville’s biggest celebration for dogs and their families will be held at the World’s Fair Park Festival Lawn on Saturday, June 17. Gates will open at 3 p.m. with a ten-dollar entry fee. Kids 13 and under are free.

As usual, the day will host everyone’s favorite games and contests for people and their pooches to participate in! Be sure to take the two-legged kids over to our fantastic Kid’s Corner. Face painting, carnival style games, crafts and our first ever “Barkin’ Zoo Garden” petting zoo will all be part of the fun. “Nerdvana” Comic Store will be there with a Superheros/Princess Meet! Food and drink will also be available. To help keep Fido cool, there will be cool-down pools and Grayson Subaru’s Misting Tent. Of course, Rescue Alley will be there as well, representing so many hardworking specialized animal rescues and shelters!