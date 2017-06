Boy Scout Troop 55 is having their second annual Car Show on Saturday, June 3 at Virginia College, 5003 N Broadway, in Fountain City. It will be from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

All the money that is raised will go to Troop #55 to buy awards, help with camp expenses. A total of 150 cars, trucks and motorcycles are expected as well as 50 to 55 vendors.