Comedy comes to the UT Arboretum June 11

Join the fun with renowned local comedy group Einstein Simplified

The UT Arboretum Society presents a special first-of-its-kind fundraiser on June 11th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge. Come enjoy the fun as this well-known Knoxville area comedy improv group entertains us with original, unrehearsed improv. If you like Second City and Saturday Night Live, this show is for you! Given today’s roller coaster political climate, we expect a very funny show. Don’t miss it!

Tickets are now on sale and they are selling quickly. Due to space limitations, only 90 tickets can be sold. All tickets will be sold before the event. There are no walk-up sales. Tickets are $30 each. Various cheeses will be served, a ticket for one glass of wine and the live show are included in the ticket price. Soft drinks will be provided. A cash bar for wine will be available for sale. The preferred method of ticket sales is online at the UT Arboretum Society website http://utas.brownpapertickets.com/

If you are not able to purchase online, you can send a check to: 10626 Forest Crest Road, Knoxville, TN 37922 made out to the UT Arboretum Society. Please put “Einstein Simplified” on the memo line. For information call 865-776-8227.

The event is Sunday, June 11, from beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Gates open at 4:30. Social hour, with drinks and a variety of cheeses and crackers from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The show starts promptly at 6:00 p.m. and will end about 7:00 p.m.

Einstein has been a Knoxville staple for 23 years, having performed at Side Splitters and, for the past few years, every Tuesday night at Scruffy City Hall (Preservation Pub) in Market Square in Knoxville. These comedians are in demand, doing a weekly show and many special appearances. They were recently one of the featured improv groups at the famous Gatlinburg Improv Fest earlier this year. Several of our board members have seen Einstein Simplified and they have given rave reviews.

For more information on Einstein Simplified check out their Facebook page.

Bring your spouse, significant other, friends and neighbors. But mostly, bring your sense of humor!!!!

Celebrating 52 years in 2017, this program is one of many activities that will be offered this year by the UT Arboretum Society. The program is cosponsored by the UT Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center.

The Forest Resources AgResearch and Education Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2014, is one of 10 outdoor laboratories located throughout the state as part of the UT AgResearch system. AgResearch is a division of the UT Institute of Agriculture. The Institute of Agriculture also provides instruction, research and public service through the UT College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, the UT College of Veterinary Medicine, UT AgResearch and UT Extension offices, with locations in every county in the state.