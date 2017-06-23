Cooking demonstration at Seymour Farmers Market Saturday

From the Seymour Farmers Market:

Want a tasty dinner that you can cook on top of the stove on these hot summer evenings? This Saturday, we will demonstrate cooking two delicious dishes, pork and rice skillet dinner and glazed summer squash, that together with a green salad make a wonderful balanced meal. These dishes feature ingredients from our market: pork tenderloin from Williams Farm in Wildwood, tomatoes from Ray French, sweet onion & cider jam from Simply Happy Canning and green onions, garlic & yellow summer squash from Happy Creek gardens. Cooking starts at 9:00 a.m. and again at 10:00 a.m. with samples ready about 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Recipes will be available.