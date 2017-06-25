Expressions Home Store has ‘like new’ for less

By Mike Steely

“We now have lots more space and a lot more furniture,” said Melissa Rose, owner of Expressions Home Store. The popular store features what Rose describes as “West Knox quality without West Knox prices.”

Since the store moved to 6204 Chapman Highway, just behind Kays Ice Cream, and is in the same center as “Not Too Shabby.” Rose said that the two stores offer shoppers and browsers “two stores at one stop.”

Expressions not only has furniture but home décor, candles, purses, jewelry and much more.

Rose is joined on Saturdays by Thelma Frasier and the two are well known for their style, good tastes and customer care.

“We go to estate sales, buy from customers, and we like to pass along a good bargain,” Melissa said. She said the store is now featuring painted furniture and will soon have chalk paint. Also featured is artwork, antiques, home decor, candles, purses, jewelry and much more.

Expressions Home Store also offers a 10% discount for senior citizens on Thursdays and a 10% discount for veterans any day. If you bring in this story, you can take 10% off your entire purchase. The store is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon until 6 p.m. You can reach the store by calling (865) 240-3715.

Features now include an 1800’s couch, a mirrored bench, and a farm-house table.

“Melissa’s displays give people ideas,” said Frasier, who said some customers simply come in to browse for ideas to design rooms in their homes and often end up buying something that would be ideal for their plans.

“We have many people from Seymour, South Knoxville and all around Knox County. Many people have followed us from our former location and we got lots of people by word of mouth,” Melissa said.

“Everything is unique, we care about people and Melissa brings in new stuff every few days,” She said.

“Some customers will walk around the store two or three times getting decorating ideas, it’s a stress reliever,” she added.

Expressions Home Store has about 3,000 square feet of space and all the items are very well displayed and coordinated.

“We care about people,” Melissa said.