Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce to Host Meeting at King University Knoxville June 15

The Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly meeting Thursday, June 15 at King University’s Knoxville campus located at The Village at Hardin Valley at 10950 Spring Bluff Way, Knoxville, Tenn. The networking event, which begins at 8 a.m., is free and open to the community.

The speaker for the Chamber event will be King University President Alexander Whitaker IV. His address will focus on something of which the Chamber is a strong proponent – continuing education. Whitaker will share with attendees about King’s historical record of academic excellence and its recent successes with graduate and professional studies for working adults. He will also touch on how King has become an integral part of the greater-Knoxville community as a business partner and leader in continuing education.

“With the recent initiatives such as Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect, connecting with the surrounding community and offering accelerated baccalaureate and graduate programs is another way King University can help advance Governor Haslam’s Drive to 55 – the Drive to get 55 percent of Tennesseans equipped with a college degree or certificate by the year 2025,” said Kristi Reynolds, assistant vice president of GPS Enrollment Management at King.

The Farragut West Knox Chamber’s mission is “to strengthen and support our community by promoting business growth, education, and economic development.”

Contact Kristi Reynolds at King University Knoxville at 865.690.5803 for additional details about the June 16 Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce event.