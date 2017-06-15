Father’s Day celebration at Seymour Farmers Market

Saturday, June 17th, kids will be able to decorate a cupcake and make a card for their Dad. Seymour Farmers Market baker, Rennie Baisden, will have cupcakes, frosting and decorations for kids to use to decorate a cupcake. SFM artist, Melanie Fetterolf, will have paper and paints for kids to make a card. Both ladies will provide their expertise to help kids channel their creativity into a terrific gift for their Dad.

Seymour Farmers Market is located in the parking lot of Seymour 1st Baptist Church on Chapman Highway. The market is open from 8:00 a.m. to noon; activities are planned between 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. These activities are free and open to the public.