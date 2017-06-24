Girl Talk, Inc. Presents STRONG women, STRONG World Fashion Show Gala

Girl Talk, Inc. is pleased to announce that Pilot Flying J will be the Premier Fashion Show Sponsor of the Girl Talk Fashion Show Gala on Friday, August 11th at the Knoxville Convention Center. WATE 6 on Your Side will be the media sponsor for the gala. This year’s gala theme is STRONG Women, STRONG World: Building the World of Tomorrow with the Women of Today. The 6th Annual Gala will celebrate women across the globe who are making an impact in the world and the next generation. The event will offer a night filled with fashion, fine dining, live music entertainment, dancing and a fabulous silent auction. Tearsa Smith of WATE to host the event.

“We are grateful for the support of Pilot Flying J and WATE”. Their partnership in the Fashion Show Gala allows us to continue the work of empower girls to become their best and reach their full potential,” says Denetria Moore, Executive Director of Girl Talk, Inc.

The evening celebrates women and girls who are making a difference and will feature a fashion show presented by the Girl Talk girls including special appearances by several prominent women of Knoxville’s professional community. This year’s show is coordinated by Girl Talk Girl, Chania Arnold.

Girl Talk, Inc. is a 501c3 non-profit that empowers girls to become their best through the prevention of teen pregnancy, increasing the likelihood of educational advancement, and increasing the number of girls become career professionals as adults. More information can be found at www.girltalkinc.com.