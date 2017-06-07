Hanging Up on a Scam

Council on Aging Meeting

Thursday, June 8 at 2:30 p.m.

O’Connor Senior Center

611 Winona St.

What would you do if the IRS suddenly called you to demanded immediate payment for back taxes? How would you respond? Hopefully you would realize that this is a scam.

Millions of people fall victim to scams every year. In the U.S., over $700 billion was reported lost to fraud in 2016 according to the FTC. With scam tactics changing every day, it’s important to stay vigilant to protect ourselves.

Mark your calendar and join Cynthia Wiel and Lindsey Balthrop from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance- Division of Consumer Affairs for a discussion about the newest scams affecting older adults, and tips to prevent becoming a victim. Come early to visit information tables with pertinent materials to protect you and others in our community.

The Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs is devoted to protecting consumers against unfair and deceptive business practices.

The Knoxville-Knox County Council on Aging (COA) is an independent 501(c)(3) organization that serves as an advisory council to the Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging. The mission of the Council on Aging is to advocate for older citizens of Knox County and consult with other groups concerned with the needs of older citizens.

Refreshments provided by TVA Employees Credit Union.