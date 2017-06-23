Knoxville Community Band to perform free concert on Market Square this Sunday, June 25

Bring a chair and join the fun when the Knoxville Community Band gives a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, on the Market Square stage.

The concert will feature music that transports audience members from Italy (“Italian Polka”) to France (“An American in Paris”), with stops along the way at the circus (“The Big Cage”) and Hollywood (“The Wizard of Oz”).

“The Wizard of Oz” set includes favorites from the movie: “Over the Rainbow,” “Ding, Dong, the Witch is Dead,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard” and “If I Only Had a Brain.”

“Disney at the Oscars” will show off family-oriented tunes from Walt Disney movies, such as “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Under the Sea.”

Mark Boring, the assistant band director who is retired from the Blount County school system, serves as the concert’s music director, with the addition of three guest directors.

Clarinetist Stephanie Walker will conduct “Silvercrest,” a march by James Swearingen; Jennifer Fields will direct “An American in Paris” and “Our Director;” and trumpet player Fred Wagner will direct “Italian Polka” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Band Director Larry Hicks will play trumpet during the concert.

Sponsored by Knoxville Parks and Recreation, the Knoxville Community Band is comprised of instrumentalists in the community who like to play, and most have been playing since grammar school. All play as volunteers because they love music.

The group plays year round at festivals and other special events and performs a series of outdoor concerts during the summer. New members with expertise on wind or percussion instruments are welcome. Practices are from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays at Northwest Middle School.