The Knoxville Focus for June 19, 2017

Sidewalks, LEDs, security on council agenda

By Mike Steely

The Knoxville City Council meets Tuesday evening in regular session and should take up a number of subjects including sidewalk funding for the South Castle Street Project. The agreement would be with Vaught & Milton Consulting Engineers for $87,628.

The council may also approve an agreement with Siemens Industry for more than $9 million to provide “turnkey” products and services to convert the city’s street lights to LED technology. Switching to the LED lighting is expected to save the city on electric use.

They will also consider an agreement with National Security Service to provide security services for parks and recreational activities at special events. The contract is for $65,000 per year as needed at a rate of $15 per hour.

Almost $200,000 may be authorized to resurface the tennis courts at Kyle Testerman Tennis Courts at Tyson Park and a traffic light may be approved for Cedar Bluff Road and North Peters Road.

The Knoxville Area Transit fleet may be authorized to enter a contract for $1.1 million with Apollo Video Technology for equipment, supplies and services to replace existing busy video systems.

The transit system is also asking the council to allow the mayor to file a grant application with the state for $3.2 million to help fund KAT in 2018.

Increasing the size of the Knoxville Police Department from 416 to 420 employees is a request that would apply for $452,283 from the U. S. Department of Justice’s Community Policing Services.

The Police Department is also asking the council to allow an application to the U. S. Department of Justice for $200,000 for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The council may also memorialize the life of Deputy Police Chief Rudy G. Bradley Sr. who passed away recently. Great Schools Partnership may receive $250,000 in grants for the Community Schools Initative and Volunteer Ministry may get $60,000 for its Day Resource Center.

An apartment complex with up to 30 units per acre will be considered for approval on East Martin Mill Pike and Lippencott Road.

On first reading several council members have funding requests on the agenda. Councilman Daniel Brown is asking for funds for the Crutcher Memorial Youth Enrichment Center, The Beck Cultural Center, and Girl Talk’s school-based programs.

Councilman Mark Campen is seeking funds for the purchase of a small train for Fountain City Town Hall, and to assist The Great Smoky Mountain Boy Scouts and Beardsley Farms.

Vice Mayor Duane Grieve is asking for funds for the Free Medical Clinic, the West Hills Community Association, and for a Christmas program at Everly Brothers Park.

Island Home Park Neighborhood Association could get funding on a resolution by Councilman Nick Pavlis, who is also asking for funds for Legacy Parks to develop a new trail.

Councilman Nick Della Volpe is requesting funds for signage for the Fourth and Gill Neighborhood.

