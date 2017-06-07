Lady Eagles to Host First Annual Car Show on Saturday

The Seymour High School Lady Eagles basketball team will kick off its inaugural Car Show and Community Festival this Saturday, June 10, in what the team and its coach hope will become an annual fundraiser for the sports organization.

The free event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. at Seymour High School, is designed to highlight the area’s unique businesses, crafters and local talent.

It will feature automobiles, local products, carnival games, bounce houses, live music and food from a variety of vendors.

“There are a lot of expenses that come with running a successful basketball program, so fundraising often becomes a necessity for sports organizations,” said head basketball coach Amy James, who is spearheading the effort. “Saturday’s family friendly event gives us a chance to not only help the team but to show off what an amazing community we have here in Seymour.”

Registration to participate in the car show and contest is $25. All makes and models are welcome.

For more details or to register, please call (865) 924-9147 or email SeymourTNBasketball@gmail.com.