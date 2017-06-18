Legal and public notices for the week of June 19, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 11, 2011, executed by VERNON L. BISHOP, JR., PATRICIA E. BISHOP, conveying certain real property therein described to GLENN BALLETTO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 18, 2011, at Instrument Number 201105180066799;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 12:00 PM in the lobby of the Knox County Courthouse City-County Building 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS UNIT 1, EVANS GATE CONDOMINIUMS, A TENNESSEE HORIZONTAL PROPERTY REGIME, AS ESTABLISHED BY MASTER DEED OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200804070074922 AND AMENDMENTS BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200905210075754 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 200912160041134 AND REGIME PLAT OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200710160031957, ALL IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; TOGETHER WITH A PROPORTIONATE SHARE OF SUCH GENERAL COMMON ELEMENTS AND LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS AS ARE APPURTENANT THERETO.

Parcel ID: 057FJ00100A

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 700 SYDNEY BEAN WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): VERNON L. BISHOP, JR., PATRICIA E. BISHOP

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846-

Ad #118426

06/19/2017, 06/26/2017, 07/03/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by FRANCES STROUD, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC., Trustee, on September 6, 2013, as Instrument No. 201309190019108 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE in District No. 9 of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville and being all of Lot No. 4 in the PROPERTY OF W.R. and J.A. BRAKEBILL as shown by map record in Map Book 19, page 63, Plat Cabinet B, Slide 299B in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee and having a frontage of 150.00 feet on the southern side of Maloney Road and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the southern line of Maloney Road, distant in an easterly direction 1,159.2 feet, more or less, from the point of intersection of the southern line of Maloney Road with the eastern line of Alcoa Highway, said point of beginning marking the northeast corner of Lot 5; thence South 04 deg. 28 min. East along the common dividing line between Lots 4 and 5, 798.7 feet to an iron pin in Davis`s northern line; thence with said line of Davis, North 66 deg. 57 min. East 125.00 feet to an iron pin marking the southwest corner of Lot 3; thence North 02 deg. 20 min. West along the common dividing line between Lots 3 and 4, 785.3 feet to an iron pin in the southern line of Maloney Road; thence South 75 deg. 36 min. West along the southern line of Maloney Road, 150.00 feet to an iron pin, the place of beginning, as shown by survey of W.E. Lack, Engineer, Knoxville, TN, bearing date of October 24, 1955 and revised August 25, 1956.

NO BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to applicable restrictions, easements, etc. of record in Map Book 19, Page 63 and Plat Cabinet B, Slide 299B in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to W. Jennings Stroud, married by deed dated June 28, 2004, recorded July 7, 2004 and shown of record in Instrument No. 200407070001899 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Jennings Stroud, died testate on April 28, 2012 and by Last Will and Testament admitted to probate in the Probate Court for Knox County, Tennessee, No. 72371-1, the property herein above described was devised to Frances Stroud.

Tax ID: 135GB006

Current Owner(s) of Property: FRANCES STROUD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3112 Maloney Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000108-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT L. BEELER, to Kathy J. Winstead, Trustee, on April 30, 2002, as Instrument No. 200205070092058 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being the property located at 6311 Tell Mynatt Road, in the City of Knoxville, TN Zip Code: 37938 Knox County, Tennessee.

Situated in District No. Eighth of Knox County, Tennessee.

Beginning at point in the Northeast right of way line of the Tell Mynatt Road, said point being North 51 deg. 50 min. East of the intersection of said Tell Mynatt Road with the Bell Road a distance of 330 feet more or less; thence going North 37 deg. 35 min. West with the line of James Haynes and wife a distance of 300 feet to an iron pin; thence going North 51 deg. 30 min. East, a distance of 149 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of James C. Haynes and wife going South 37 deg. 35 min. East a distance of 300 feet to a point in the Northeast right of way line of said Tell Mynatt Road; thence going South 51 deg. 50 min. West with the right of way line of Tell Mynatt Road a distance of 149 feet to an iron pin, the point of Beginning. Said tract contains 1.03 acres more or less. Said tract if conveyed to subject drainage and utility easements inside all lot lines.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert L. Beeler by Last Will and Testament from Charles O. Beeler filed for record on 04/03/98 in Book 118, page 0194, Register`s Office for Knox County.

Tax ID: 020-143.05

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT L. BEELER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6311 Tell Mynatt Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LVNV FUNDING LLC ASSIGNEE HSBC/ORCHARD-PLATINUM MPL AND FRED ABBOTT F/U/B/O THE HARTFORD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000056-505

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Whereas default has occurred in the payment of a debt due Samuel C. Perry and Judy J. Perry secured by a deed of trust dated July 10, 2014, from Clay M Gilstrap and Wendy R. Gilstrap to Myron C. Ely, trustee, and recorded July 11, 2014 at Instrument #201407110002249 in the Register’s office for Knox county, Tennessee; and whereas the undersigned Substitute Trustee, A. Scott McCulley, has been requested to sell the property securing said debt, the following said property will be sold at the front door of the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, TN, on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM.

Situated in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits fo the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1, Property of Samuel C. Perry, Subdivision, as the same appears of record at Instrument #200708030010810, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Clay M. Gilstrap and wife Wendy R. Gilstrap from Samuel C. Perry and wife Judy J. Perry by Warranty Deed dated July 10, 2014 and recorded at Instrument # 201407110002248 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The Property, located off Tedford Lane, (Map & Parcel: 155/43.23), will be sold for cash in bar of the right and equity of redemption and dower rights. The property is sold subject to applicable easements, restrictions, covenants, prior encumbrances and unpaid taxes.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Other parties of interest: Suntrust Bank, c/o John R. Cheadle, Jr., Attorney, 2404 Crestmoor Rd. Nashville, TN 37215

Publication dates: June 5, 12, 19

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATON OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This first day of June, 2017

A.Scott McCulley

Substitute Trustee

8930 Cross Park Dr., Ste. 1

Knoxville, TN 37923

865-243-3363

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 9, 2007, executed by Sharon Byrd, conveying certain real property therein described to PRLAP, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 26, 2007, at Instrument Number 200706260106228;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN KNOXVILLE, COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE: BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR(S) BY DEED RECORDED , AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200205230096737, TO WHICH DEED REFERENCED IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 073-15501

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 428 Corum Road, Knoxville, TN 37924. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Sharon Byrd

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #118278 06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 1, 2006, executed by BERNARD CHERRY, conveying certain real property therein described to M SUMMER RHODES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 2, 2006, at Instrument Number 200608020009717;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN OLD NUMBER TWO, 18TH WARD CITY OF KNOXVILLE, KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENT NO 200607110002913 ID# 081 BF-045, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 22, BLOCK “I” LINWOOD 2ND ADDITION, FILED IN BOOK MAP 7 AT PAGE 102.

Parcel ID: 081BF045

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 241 ATLANTIC DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CALVIN CHERRY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CALVIN C. CHERRY, JR. , CITY OF KNOXVILLE The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #118085 06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 7, 1999, executed by ANDREW BAILEY, STELLA BAILEY, conveying certain real property therein described as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 15, 1999, at Instrument Number 199912150044748;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the SACO I Inc., Mortgage Pass-through Certificates, Series 2000-3 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT 2, OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 3, BLOCK M, NORTH PARK ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 37, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 082AH 00201

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2208 COKER AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANDREW BAILEY, STELLA BAILEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: EQUITY ONE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATIONThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117741 06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

COURT NOTICES

Non-Resident NOtice

CURT ALLEN LAVINE – Vs – JULIE ANN LAVINE

DOCKET # 137853

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUITCOURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JULIE ANN LAVINE is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be serve upon JULIE ANN LAVINE.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLINT FOR DIVORCE filed by CURT ALLEN LAVINE, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with NICHOLAS D. BUNSINE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 800 SOUTH GAY STREET SUITE 2001 KNOXVILLE, TN 37929, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgement may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This is the 31ST day of MAY, 201

S/ MIKE HAMMOND

Clerk

S/ Kathy Lewis

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

DOCKET NO: 14-000052

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR SEVIER COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Return Custody of Cassie Marie Wilkerson, DOB: April 20, 2002

BY: REBECCA MARIE ADAMS

CARL T. ADAMS

MISY MARIE HILLBOURNE

vs

LYNN O’CONNER

In this cause, it appearing from the original file and the Agreed Petition and Motion heretofore filed by the Petitioner, Rebecca Marie Adams, that the Respondent, Lynn O’Conner is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or his whereabouts cannot be ascertained so that ordinary process cannot be served upon him, it is Ordered that said Respondent file an Answer with the Juvenile Court of Sevier County, Tennessee, and a copy with Petitioner, Rebecca Marie Adams, Attorney, R. Brandon White, whose address is 216 Phoenix Court, Suite D, Seymour, Tennessee 37865, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, exclusive of the day of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to him. Further for the purpose of hearing the matter to be heard on the August 2, 2017 , 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon as this cause can be heard in the Juvenile Courtroom, Sevier County Courthouse, Sevierville, TN; further, that failure to answer before or appear on that date will result in the judgment being taken against him and entry of a Final Order. This notice will be published in the Knoxville Focus for four (4) successive weeks.

This the __ day of ___________, 2017.

Sevier County Juvenile Court Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC.;

IN RE: CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC v. ANGELA O’NEIL¬

193356-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. it is ordered that said defendants ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorneys whose address is, 6 Cadillac Drive Ste. 140 Brentwood, TN 37027 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 30th day of May, 2017.

________________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX

IN RE: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC v. TANYA M. BORDEN

193727-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, it is ordered that said defendants, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry Bridenbaugh, an Attorney whose address is, 5217 Maryland Way Suite 404 Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of May, 2017.

_______________________ Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEAN C. BROWN DOCKET NUMBER 78949-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JEAN C.BROWN

who died Aug 10, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in {1) or {2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

{1){A) Four {4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty {60) days before the date that is four {4) months from the date of this first publication; or

{B) Sixty {60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty {60) days prior to the date that is four {4) months from the date of first publication as described in {1){A); or

{2) Twelve {12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 1ST day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF JEAN C. BROWN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BILL W. PETTY; CO-EXECUTOR

705 GATE LANE, STE. 202,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

KAREN L. JOHNSON; CO-EXECUTOR

5238 OAKHILL DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

BILL W. PETTY ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

705 GATE LANE, STE. 202, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN BREEDEN CRAIG DOCKET NUMBER 78491-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND day of JUNE 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of JOHN BREEDEN CRAIG

who died Dec 2, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2ND day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOHN BREEDEN CRAIG PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CHRIS CRAIG; ADMINISTRATOR

1823 DRINNEN RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

NELLA ROBIN VARGAS

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 40, BLAINE, TN 37709

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF W. ALEX CANTRELL AKA WALLACE ALEX CANTRELL

DOCKET NUMBER 78988-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of W. ALEX CANTRELL AKA WALLACE ALEX CANTRELL who died Mar 31, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor

received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 24TH day of MAY, 2017.

ESTATE OF W. ALEX CANTRELL AKA WALLACE ALEX CANTRELL

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

FREDERICK J. CANTRELL; EXECUTOR

3821 GUINN RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37931

RAY PINKSTAFF

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 31408,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37930

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

BILLY L. GOOD

DOCKET NUMBER 79029-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of BILLY L. GOOD who died Oct 12, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF BILLY L. GOOD PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

REGENNIA G. REED; EXECUTRIX

1729 DAWN REDWOOD TRAIL,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CARRIE MAE VICKERS DOCKET NUMBER 79032-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 7TH day of JUNE 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of CARRIE MAE VICKERS who died Jan 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 7TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF CARRIE MAE VICKERS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

PENNY KNIGHTEN; ADMINISTRATRIX

328 BURRIS RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37924

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF NORA L. GRIFFITH DOCKET NUMBER 78995-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of NORA L. GRIFFITH who died Mar 31, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH day of MAY, 2017.

ESTATE OF NORA L. GRIFFITH PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ALAN C. GRIFFITH; EXECUTOR

7225 ALYSHA VINEYARD WAY,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37931

BILL W. PETTY ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

705 GATE LANE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA AILEEN HODGE DOCKET NUMBER 78976-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30TH day of MAY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of BARBARA AILEEN HODGE who died Mar 2, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30TH day of MAY, 2017.

ESTATE OF BARBARA AILEEN HODGE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

KAREN DEE WRIGHT PETERS; ADMINISTRATRIX

681 SOUTH POINT DR.,

LEXINGTON, KY 40515

KEVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 398,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SHARON ELIZABETH TRAHAN

DOCKET NUMBER 78838-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of MAY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of SHARON ELIZABETH TRAHAN who died Feb 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in {1) or {2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

{1){A) Four {4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty {60) days before the date that is four {4) months from the date of this first publication; or

{B) Sixty {60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty {60) days prior to the date that is four {4) months from the date of first publication as described in {1){A); or

{2) Twelve {12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26TH day of MAY, 2017.

ESTATE OF SHARON ELIZABETH TRAHAN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JEFFREY T. PETREE, SR.; ADMINISTRATOR

1030 JOSEPI DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

ROGER D. HYMAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 26072,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAZEL M. WOODS DOCKET NUMBER 78992-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HAZEL M.WOODS who died Apr 13, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH day of MAY, 2017.

ESTATE OF HAZEL M. WOODS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JAMES G. WOODS, JR.; EXECUTOR

4915 CABIN RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOFTIS PORTER BENN DOCKET NUMBER 79027-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of LOFTIS PORTER BENN who died Apr 22, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

VALARIE MCALILEY; EXECUTRIX

4931 CABIN RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HAROLD DWIGHT NEWTON DOCKET NUMBER 79026-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of HAROLD DWIGHT NEWTON who died May 3, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

LINDA GAIL MATHES; EXECUTRIX

6518 VINTAGE DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37921

SCOTT B. HAHN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2569, Influenza Vaccination Administration Services, due 7/20/17;

Bid 2570, Vehicle Oil Change Services, due 7/19/17;

Bid 2571, Guardrail Services, due 7/19/17;

Bid 2572, Bituminous Paver, due 7/21/17;

Bid 2573, Diesel Engine Repair Service, due 7/25/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE, Central Karns Storage, 7440 Oak Ridge Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37931 865-690-7773, is holding a lien sale of all goods stored in units #G0544, #G0551 & #F0403 those being in lien & abandoned more than 60 days . The auction is being held on-line at www.storagetreasures.com ending 6/30/17 at 3:45 p.m. This sale is to satisfy the owner’s lien against the delinquency of occupants: Christie Piccirilli & Teina Davis. Highest bidder must have sufficient means of transporting goods. Acceptable payment methods: Cash or C.C. Sale is subject to termination or postponement prior to the ending sales date.

Notice of Auction

The owners and/or lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of Floyd’s Wrecker Service Inc. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction held on Thursday July 13th, 2017 10:00AM, at 135 Hawthorne Ave. Knoxville, TN 37920.

1995 FORD 1FTCR10A4SUC20965

2000 PONTIAC 1G2NF52T1YM743350

1998 MAZDA 4F4YR16X4WTM15999

1979 CHEVROLET CCD149F382306

1992 FORD 1FTEF14N5NNA60902

2003 NISSAN 1N4AL11D73C323084

1998 CHEVROLET 2G1FP22KXW2102325

2005 DODGE 2D4FV48TX5H533545

2008 CHEVROLET 3GCEC13008G290973

2004 CHRYSLER 1C3EL46X44N381793

1992 BUICK 2G4WB54T8N1445485

2005 INFINITY JNRAS08W05X210779

2007 CHEVROLET 1G1ZS57F57F248821

1996 FORD 1FMDU34X9TUD42084

2003 NISSAN 1N4AL11DX3C150466

1999 HONDA 2HKRL1866XH537126

2004 PONTIAC 1G2JB12F147323674

2004 FORD 2FMZA52264BA30412

2001 DODGE 1B7HC16Y11S785728

1992 TOYOTA 4T1SK11EXNU021291

2005 BUICK 3G5DA03E15S517210

1997 LINCOLN 1LNLM81W3VY744425

1997 BUICK 1G4CW52K1V4648708

1998 FORD 1FMZU34E7WZB46625

1993 NISSAN 4N2DN11W9PD827412

2014 CHEVROLET 1G1PC5SB1E7131298

2006 FORD 1FAFP53UX6A186396

2000 OLDSMOBILE 1G3NL52TXYC385109

2014 FORD 1FADP3F26EL447399

1999 BMW WBAGH8336XDP04408

2006 CHEVROLET 2CNDL63F066086160

2010 CHRYSLER 2A4RR5D10AR460645

2004 CHEVROLET 1G1JC52F747193909

2007 FORD 1FMEU53K07UB31514

2001 FORD 1FTZF17261NA62560

1994 FORD 1FALP52U9RA272792

1989 HONDA JHMCA5638KC121433

1989 HONDA 1HGED3659KA069847

2000 MITSUBISHI 4A3AC84L6YE056356

1996 NISSAN 1N6SD11S5TC351182

2008 NISSAN 1N4AL21E18N505874

2017 NISSAN 3N1CN7AP9HL825765

1998 OLDSMOBILE 1G3WS52K0WF344885

1998 PONTIAC 1G2HX52K2W4218280

2002 SATURN 1G8JU84F42Y567963

2004 TOYOTA 4T1BE30K54U293689

2000 TOYOTA JT2BG22K0Y0405343

1999 TOYOTA JT3HN86R9X0245760