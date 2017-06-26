Legal and public notices for the week of June 26, 2017

Foreclosure notices

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TIM WILHOIT AND SHANNON WILHOIT AND TIM WILHOIT, to DWIGHT B. GRIZZELL, Trustee, on October 25, 2005, as Instrument No. 200511010039667 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee and re-filed as Instrument No. 200601270063712 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) (FORMERLY EIGHT (8)) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ONE (1) TRACTS OF LAND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LYING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE AND 50` R/W LINE OF BROCK ROAD, BEING APPROXIMATELY 3842` FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BROCK ROAD AND TEXAS VALLEY ROAD; THENCE 1 CALL WITH D.B 2187 PG.499, N 31 DEG 56`31” W 887.99` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE INTERSECTION, PASSING A 12” MAPLE AT 296.08`, AND THE CENTER OF T.V.A. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINES AT 433.73`; THENCE 7 CALLS WITH D.B. Q-6 PG. 383 (UNION COUNTY) N 30 DEG. 47` 12” E 190.38` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 16 DEG. 57` 24” E 220.91` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 36 DEG. 29` 31” E 83.35` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 54 DEG. 06` 28” E 185.93` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 46 DEG. 29` 41” E 87.37` TO A 22” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 28 DEG. 29` 52” E 150.46` TO A 9” SOURWOOD AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N. 22 DEG. 50` 55” E. 161.67 TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF SUCK STONE CREEK, PASSING A 12” POPLAR IN FENCE LINE AT 147.59`; THENCE 5 CALLS WITH D.B. M-4 PG.39 (UNION COUNTY) N 60 DEG. 24” 49` E 323.09` TO A 12” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 69 DEG. 44` 49” E 174.89` TO A 24” MAPLE AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 80 DEG. 06` 00” E 149.49` TO A 10” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THEN N 70 DEG. 29` 19” E 86.36` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE S 73 DEG. 54` 48” E 248.13` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE 2 CALLS WITH D.B. O-3 PG. 37 (UNION COUNTY) S. 44 DEG. 40` 34” E. 494.47` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN FENCE; THENCE S 45 DEG. 13` 52” E 355.98` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN FENCE AND IN THE 50` R/W OF BROCK ROAD; THENCE 11 CALLS WITH R/W, S. 48 DEG. 17` 34” W. 333.82` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=500.00` L=99.54` CH=S 53 DEG. 59` 46” W 99.38` TO A POINT; THENCE S 59 DEG. 41` 59” W 334.79` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE LEFT, R=200.00` L=40.94` CH=S 53 DEG. 50` 06” W 40.87` TO A POINT; THENCE S. 47 DEG 58` 14” W. 154.74` TO A POINT, THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=150.00` L=40.28` CH=S 55 DEG. 39` 46” W 40.16` TO A POINT; THENCE S 63 DEG. 21` 18” W 217.20` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE LEFT, R=750.00` L= 277.48` CH=S 52 DEG 45` 21” W 275.90` TO A POINT; THENCE S 42 DEG. 09` 25” W 257.17` TO A POINT PASSING THE CENTER OF T.V.A. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINES AT 180.71`; THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=1000.00` L= 134.20` CH=S 46 DEG. 00` 06” W 134.10` TO A POINT; THENCE S 49 DEG. 50` 47” W 157.14` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 47.221 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF JAMES L. NICHOLS, RLS # 2452, 2122 WAYLAND ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914, DATED OCTOBER 19,2005.

Tax ID: N/A

Current Owner(s) of Property: TIM WILHOIT AND SHANNON WILHOIT AND TIM WILHOIT

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 9211 BROCK ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MOUNTAIN NATIONAL BANK AND HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT AND OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. AND HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-005263-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jeffery Holbert, Unmarried executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Southeast Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated April 24, 2015 and recorded on April 27, 2015 in Instrument No. 201504270057872, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 28, Unit 2, Fairview Village Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 78-S, Page 28 (Map Cabinet F, Slide 75C), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Jeffery Holbert, unmarried from Secretary of Veterans Affairs by Deed dated March 24, 2015, and of record in Instrument 201504270057871, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 021IB-028

Address/Description: 7425 Maverick Lane, Corryton, TN 37721.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Jeffery Holbert.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-07654 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEES SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 11, 2011, executed by VERNON L. BISHOP, JR., PATRICIA E. BISHOP, conveying certain real property therein described to GLENN BALLETTO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 18, 2011, at Instrument Number 201105180066799;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 12:00 PM in the lobby of the Knox County Courthouse City-County Building 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS UNIT 1, EVANS GATE CONDOMINIUMS, A TENNESSEE HORIZONTAL PROPERTY REGIME, AS ESTABLISHED BY MASTER DEED OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200804070074922 AND AMENDMENTS BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200905210075754 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 200912160041134 AND REGIME PLAT OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200710160031957, ALL IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; TOGETHER WITH A PROPORTIONATE SHARE OF SUCH GENERAL COMMON ELEMENTS AND LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS AS ARE APPURTENANT THERETO.

Parcel ID: 057FJ00100A

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 700 SYDNEY BEAN WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): VERNON L. BISHOP, JR., PATRICIA E. BISHOP

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846-

Ad #118426

06/19/2017, 06/26/2017, 07/03/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by FRANCES STROUD, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC., Trustee, on September 6, 2013, as Instrument No. 201309190019108 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Ocwen Loan Servicing, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE in District No. 9 of Knox County, Tennessee and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville and being all of Lot No. 4 in the PROPERTY OF W.R. and J.A. BRAKEBILL as shown by map record in Map Book 19, page 63, Plat Cabinet B, Slide 299B in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee and having a frontage of 150.00 feet on the southern side of Maloney Road and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the southern line of Maloney Road, distant in an easterly direction 1,159.2 feet, more or less, from the point of intersection of the southern line of Maloney Road with the eastern line of Alcoa Highway, said point of beginning marking the northeast corner of Lot 5; thence South 04 deg. 28 min. East along the common dividing line between Lots 4 and 5, 798.7 feet to an iron pin in Davis`s northern line; thence with said line of Davis, North 66 deg. 57 min. East 125.00 feet to an iron pin marking the southwest corner of Lot 3; thence North 02 deg. 20 min. West along the common dividing line between Lots 3 and 4, 785.3 feet to an iron pin in the southern line of Maloney Road; thence South 75 deg. 36 min. West along the southern line of Maloney Road, 150.00 feet to an iron pin, the place of beginning, as shown by survey of W.E. Lack, Engineer, Knoxville, TN, bearing date of October 24, 1955 and revised August 25, 1956.

NO BOUNDARY SURVEY WAS MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to applicable restrictions, easements, etc. of record in Map Book 19, Page 63 and Plat Cabinet B, Slide 299B in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to W. Jennings Stroud, married by deed dated June 28, 2004, recorded July 7, 2004 and shown of record in Instrument No. 200407070001899 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

W. Jennings Stroud, died testate on April 28, 2012 and by Last Will and Testament admitted to probate in the Probate Court for Knox County, Tennessee, No. 72371-1, the property herein above described was devised to Frances Stroud.

Tax ID: 135GB006

Current Owner(s) of Property: FRANCES STROUD

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3112 Maloney Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000108-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT L. BEELER, to Kathy J. Winstead, Trustee, on April 30, 2002, as Instrument No. 200205070092058 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: NEW PENN FINANCIAL, LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being the property located at 6311 Tell Mynatt Road, in the City of Knoxville, TN Zip Code: 37938 Knox County, Tennessee.

Situated in District No. Eighth of Knox County, Tennessee.

Beginning at point in the Northeast right of way line of the Tell Mynatt Road, said point being North 51 deg. 50 min. East of the intersection of said Tell Mynatt Road with the Bell Road a distance of 330 feet more or less; thence going North 37 deg. 35 min. West with the line of James Haynes and wife a distance of 300 feet to an iron pin; thence going North 51 deg. 30 min. East, a distance of 149 feet to an iron pin; thence continuing with the line of James C. Haynes and wife going South 37 deg. 35 min. East a distance of 300 feet to a point in the Northeast right of way line of said Tell Mynatt Road; thence going South 51 deg. 50 min. West with the right of way line of Tell Mynatt Road a distance of 149 feet to an iron pin, the point of Beginning. Said tract contains 1.03 acres more or less. Said tract if conveyed to subject drainage and utility easements inside all lot lines.

Being the same property conveyed to Robert L. Beeler by Last Will and Testament from Charles O. Beeler filed for record on 04/03/98 in Book 118, page 0194, Register`s Office for Knox County.

Tax ID: 020-143.05

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT L. BEELER

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6311 Tell Mynatt Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: LVNV FUNDING LLC ASSIGNEE HSBC/ORCHARD-PLATINUM MPL AND FRED ABBOTT F/U/B/O THE HARTFORD

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000056-505

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

Non-Resident NOtice

CURT ALLEN LAVINE – Vs – JULIE ANN LAVINE

DOCKET # 137853

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUITCOURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JULIE ANN LAVINE is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be serve upon JULIE ANN LAVINE.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLINT FOR DIVORCE filed by CURT ALLEN LAVINE, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with NICHOLAS D. BUNSINE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 800 SOUTH GAY STREET SUITE 2001 KNOXVILLE, TN 37929, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgement may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This is the 31ST day of MAY, 201

S/ MIKE HAMMOND

Clerk

S/ Kathy Lewis

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

vs. DOCKET NO: 14-000052

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR SEVIER COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Return Custody of Cassie Marie Wilkerson, DOB: April 20, 2002

BY: REBECCA MARIE ADAMS

CARL T. ADAMS

MISY MARIE HILLBOURNE

vs

LYNN O’CONNER

In this cause, it appearing from the original file and the Agreed Petition and Motion heretofore filed by the Petitioner, Rebecca Marie Adams, that the Respondent, Lynn O’Conner is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or his whereabouts cannot be ascertained so that ordinary process cannot be served upon him, it is Ordered that said Respondent file an Answer with the Juvenile Court of Sevier County, Tennessee, and a copy with Petitioner, Rebecca Marie Adams, Attorney, R. Brandon White, whose address is 216 Phoenix Court, Suite D, Seymour, Tennessee 37865, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, exclusive of the day of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to him. Further for the purpose of hearing the matter to be heard on the August 2, 2017 , 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon as this cause can be heard in the Juvenile Courtroom, Sevier County Courthouse, Sevierville, TN; further, that failure to answer before or appear on that date will result in the judgment being taken against him and entry of a Final Order. This notice will be published in the Knoxville Focus for four (4) successive weeks.

This the __ day of ___________, 2017.

Sevier County Juvenile Court Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC.;

IN RE: CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC v. ANGELA O’NEIL¬

NO. 193356-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. it is ordered that said defendants ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorneys whose address is, 6 Cadillac Drive Ste. 140 Brentwood, TN 37027 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 30th day of May, 2017.

________________________________

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF N

ANCY ELIZABETH MAPLES BROWN DOCKET NUMBER 79067-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 21ST day of JUNE 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

NANCY ELIZABETH MAPLES BROWN

who died Mar 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 21ST day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF NANCY ELIZABETH MAPLES BROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

JAMES W. BROWN; ADMINISTRATOR

2207 SOUTHERN SHADE BLVD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37932

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES ARTHUR CHANDLER DOCKET NUMBER 79091-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 21ST day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JAMES ARTHUR CHANDLER

who died May 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 21ST day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF JAMES ARTHUR CHANDLER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

PHYLLIS JUNE CHANDLER FANSLER; EXECUTRIX

5236 MOUNTAIN CREST DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

6/26/17 & 7/3/2017

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHN EDWARD GASTON DOCKET NUMBER 79056-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JOHN EDWARD GASTON

who died Apr 13, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOHN EDWARD GASTON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

WILLIE MAE LAREW GASTON; EXECUTRIX

2233 HILLSBORO HEIGHTS,

KNOXVILLE, TN 3 7 92 0

JON G. ROACH

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 131,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37901

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF FRANCES BEATRICE MCAMIS

DOCKET NUMBER 79038-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

FRANCES BEATRICE MCAMIS

who died May 13, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF FRANCES BEATRICE MCAMIS

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MARK E. MCAMIS; CO-EXECUTOR

1616 CHICORY COURT, MARYVILLE, TN 37801

GREGORY S. MCAMIS; CO-EXECUTOR

928 MIDSOUTH DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARGARET LOUISE POE

DOCKET NUMBER 79055-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of JUNE 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

MARGARET LOUISE POE

who died May 4, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARGARET LOUISE POE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

EDGAR A. POE, JR.; ADMINISTRATOR

8216 BURNELL LANE,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOHNNY H. TAYLOR DOCKET NUMBER 78361-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of JUNE 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

JOHNNY H. TAYLOR

who died Nov 21, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 1ST day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOHNNY H. TAYLOR

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

RONALD W. TAYLOR; ADMINISTRATOR

3345 SHAW DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

MISC. Notices

LEGAL SECTION 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2574, Skytrak Lift, due 7-27-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

PUBLIC NOTICE:

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, July 11, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, July 11th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Notice of Auction

THE OWNERS AND LIEN HOLDERS OF VEHICLES LISTED BELOW ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED OF THEIR RIGHT TO PAY IN FULL ALL CHARGES AND CLAIM THEIR VEHICLES BEING HELD AT MADDOX AUTOMOTIVE 4053 DOUGLAS DAM RD KODAK TN 37764 FAILURE TO CLAIM SAID VEHICLES WILL BE DEEMED AS WAIVER TO ALL RIGHTS, TITLE, AND CONSENT TO DISPOSE OF SAID VEHICLES AT PUBLIC AUCTION ON 7-08-17. AT THE ABOVE FORESAID LOCATION TO SATISFY DEBT:

2002 SUZUKI XL7 VIN#JS3TX92V224118229