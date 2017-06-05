Legal and Public Notices for the week of June 5, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Whereas default has occurred in the payment of a debt due Samuel C. Perry and Judy J. Perry secured by a deed of trust dated July 10, 2014, from Clay M Gilstrap and Wendy R. Gilstrap to Myron C. Ely, trustee, and recorded July 11, 2014 at Instrument #201407110002249 in the Register’s office for Knox county, Tennessee; and whereas the undersigned Substitute Trustee, A. Scott McCulley, has been requested to sell the property securing said debt, the following said property will be sold at the front door of the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, TN, on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 9:00 AM.

Situated in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits fo the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot 1, Property of Samuel C. Perry, Subdivision, as the same appears of record at Instrument #200708030010810, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Clay M. Gilstrap and wife Wendy R. Gilstrap from Samuel C. Perry and wife Judy J. Perry by Warranty Deed dated July 10, 2014 and recorded at Instrument # 201407110002248 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The Property, located off Tedford Lane, (Map & Parcel: 155/43.23), will be sold for cash in bar of the right and equity of redemption and dower rights. The property is sold subject to applicable easements, restrictions, covenants, prior encumbrances and unpaid taxes.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Substitute Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

Other parties of interest: Suntrust Bank, c/o John R. Cheadle, Jr., Attorney, 2404 Crestmoor Rd. Nashville, TN 37215

Publication dates: June 5, 12, 19

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATON OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This first day of June, 2017

A.Scott McCulley

Substitute Trustee

8930 Cross Park Dr., Ste. 1

Knoxville, TN 37923

865-243-3363

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated June 9, 2007, executed by Sharon Byrd, conveying certain real property therein described to PRLAP, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 26, 2007, at Instrument Number 200706260106228;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT REAL PROPERTY SITUATED IN KNOXVILLE, COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE: BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO THE GRANTOR(S) BY DEED RECORDED , AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200205230096737, TO WHICH DEED REFERENCED IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 073-15501

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 428 Corum Road, Knoxville, TN 37924. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Sharon Byrd

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #118278 06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 1, 2006, executed by BERNARD CHERRY, conveying certain real property therein described to M SUMMER RHODES , as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded August 2, 2006, at Instrument Number 200608020009717;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN DISTRICT NUMBER SEVEN OLD NUMBER TWO, 18TH WARD CITY OF KNOXVILLE, KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENT NO 200607110002913 ID# 081 BF-045, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 22, BLOCK “I” LINWOOD 2ND ADDITION, FILED IN BOOK MAP 7 AT PAGE 102.

Parcel ID: 081BF045

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 241 ATLANTIC DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): CALVIN CHERRY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CALVIN C. CHERRY, JR. , CITY OF KNOXVILLE The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #118085 06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 7, 1999, executed by ANDREW BAILEY, STELLA BAILEY, conveying certain real property therein described as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 15, 1999, at Instrument Number 199912150044748;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as Trustee for the SACO I Inc., Mortgage Pass-through Certificates, Series 2000-3 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT 2, OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 3, BLOCK M, NORTH PARK ADDITION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 37, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 082AH 00201

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2208 COKER AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ANDREW BAILEY, STELLA BAILEY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: EQUITY ONE, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATIONThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117741 06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 11, 2011, executed by VERNON L. BISHOP, JR., PATRICIA E. BISHOP, conveying certain real property therein described to GLENN BALLETTO, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 18, 2011, at Instrument Number 201105180066799;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on July 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS UNIT 1, EVANS GATE CONDOMINIUMS, A TENNESSEE HORIZONTAL PROPERTY REGIME, AS ESTABLISHED BY MASTER DEED OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200804070074922 AND AMENDMENTS BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200905210075754 AND INSTRUMENT NO. 200912160041134 AND REGIME PLAT OF RECORD BEARING INSTRUMENT NO. 200710160031957, ALL IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION; TOGETHER WITH A PROPORTIONATE SHARE OF SUCH GENERAL COMMON ELEMENTS AND LIMITED COMMON ELEMENTS AS ARE APPURTENANT THERETO.

Parcel ID: 057FJ00100A

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 700 SYDNEY BEAN WAY, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): VERNON L. BISHOP, JR., PATRICIA E. BISHOP

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #118426

06/05/2017, 06/12/2017, 06/19/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 22, 2012, executed by LUCILLE BOONE, conveying certain real property therein described to Premier Title & Escrow Company, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 6, 2012, at Instrument Number 201206060069150;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:THAT CERTAIN LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND, WITH ALL BUILDINGS AND IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, LOCATED WITHIN THE SIXTH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DESIGNATED AS LOT 2 ON “FINAL PLAT OF THE LUCILLE BOONE PROPERTY”, WHICH PLAT IS RECORDED MARCH 20, 2012 IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS CERTIFICATE NO. 1501, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 089-08301

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3622 Guinn Rd, Knoxville, TN 37931. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LUCILLE BOONE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Secretary of Housing and Urban DevelopmentThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117361 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 24, 2007, executed by Kevin M Andrews, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M WILSON JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 7, 2007, at Instrument Number 200705070091092 (see also “Consent Order and Final Judgment” at Instrument Number 201307150003728);

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON fka THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST2007-HY7C MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2007-HY7C who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT 17, BLOCK C, SOUTHBROOK SUBDIVISION, UNIT 3, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E SLIDE 7-D (FORMERLY PLAT BOOK 51-S, PAGE 42), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE. KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY.

Parcel ID: 123NF028

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 753 Brookridge Cir, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Kevin M Andrews

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC,

Substitute Trustee119 S. Main Street,

Suite 500Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117490 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 3, 2005, executed by JAMES T. ELDRETH, JULIA J. ELDRETH, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 16, 2005, at Instrument Number 200505160091419;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, as trustee for American General Mortgage Loan Trust 2009-1, American General Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2009-1 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned ,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 12:00 PM at the North side of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUTATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 47, BLOCK C, OVERLOOK ESTATES SUBDIVISION, UNIT 6, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET P, SLIDE 91-A, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF KENNETH D. CHURCH, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 24, 1999, BEARING WORK ORDER NO. 99-11- 26.

Parcel ID: 019N-D-005.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4815 MCCLOUD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JAMES T. ELDRETH, JULIA J. ELDRETH

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117337 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 17, 2014, executed by AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SPECIALISTS, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 19, 2014, at Instrument Number 201409190016532;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 8, BLOCK C, BERKSHIRE WOODS, SUBDIVISION, REVISED UNIT 1, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME RECORD IN MAP BOOK 48-S, PAGE 77, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. THIS CONVEYANCE IS SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, SETBACK LINES AND EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 105J-E-022.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1205 WALLINGFORD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): AMY MURRELL AND MITCHELL MURRELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117165 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated April 18, 2016, executed by MATTHEW RIPPETOE, SHALYNN L. RIPPETOE, conveying certain real property therein described to AFFILIATED TITLE INSURANCE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 3, 2016, at Instrument Number 201605030063511;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to LakeView Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 17, OF EVANEL ESTATES, AS SHOWN ON THE PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 71-S, PAGE 32, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION AND ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF TROTTER AND MCCLELLAN, DATED 06/06/1989, BEARING DRAWING NO. 28477; THIS PROPERTY IS IMPROVED AND BEARS THE STREET ADDRESS OF 4321 TRELAWNY LANE.

Parcel ID: 0671C005

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4321 TRELAWNY LN, POWELL, TN 37849. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): MATTHEW RIPPETOE, SHALYNN L. RIPPETOE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117511 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated October 14, 2014, executed by David W. Scholfield and Kimberly Scholfield, conveying certain real property therein described to LINCOLN TITLE, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 16, 2014, at Instrument Number 201410160021608; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to The Money Source, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on June 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. NINE (9) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 27TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 7 OF PROPERTY OF FRANK WARD, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 102, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, SAID LOT LYING AT THE INTERSECTION OF MARTIN MILL PIKE AND CLARENCE LANE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHERN LINE OF CLARENCE LANE, THE COMMON CORNER OF LOTS 6 AND 7 IN SAID FRANK WARD SUBDIVISION; THENCE WITH THE COMMON DIVISION LINE BETWEEN SAID LOTS, SOUTH 12 DEG. 41 MIN. WEST, 82.85 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO WILLIAM MIKELS; THENCE WITH HIS NORTH LINE, SOUTH 76 DEG. 39 MIN. EAST, 167.11 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE WESTERN LINE OF MARTIN MILL PIKE, THENCE WITH THE WESTERN LINE OF MARTIN MILL PIKE, THE FOLLOWING CALLS AND DISTANCES; NORTH 1 DEG. 32 MIN. WEST, 88 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 6 DEG. 07 MIN. WEST, 69.2 FEET TO AN IRON PIN AT THE POINT OF A CURVE TO THE LEFT; THENCE WITH SAID CURVE, HAVING A RADIUS OF 30 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 67.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTH LINE OF CLARENCE LANE, THE POINT OF A REVERSE CURVE; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF CLARENCE LANE AS IT CURVES TO THE RIGHT, HAVING A RADIUS OF 255 FEET, A DISTANCE OF 101.10 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SET BACK LINES AND ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 123O-A-023.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5321 Martin Mill Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): David W. Scholfield and Kimberly Scholfield

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #117125 05/22/2017, 05/29/2017, 06/05/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dennis D Solomon and Connie S Solomon executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., Lender and Larry A. Weissman, Trustee(s), which was dated January 31, 2012 and recorded on February 8, 2012 in Instrument No. 201202080043630, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, SunTrust Mortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 22, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District 6 of Knox County, Tennessee, and being Lot 38 in Sterchi Hills Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown by map recorded in Map Cabinet M, Slide 288-C, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is made for a more complete and particular description.

Subject to subdivision restrictions in Deed Book 2092, Page 1061 and the restrictions, drainage and utility easements and building setback lines shown on the recorded map of the subdivision.

BEING THE SAME property conveyed from Robert William Carver and Trisha Ann Bean, as joint tenants with right of survivorship to Dennis D. Solomon and wife, Connie S. Solomon by Warranty Deed dated January 31, 2012 and filed of record Feb. 8, 2012 in Instrument Number 201202080043629 Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 057KE038

Address/Description: 808 Whitesburg Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918.

Current Owner(s): Dennis Solomon.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-02342 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on June 22, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAMES B WOOLSEY IV, to FMLS, INC., Trustee, on November 27, 2009, as Instrument No. 200911300037214 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: REGIONS BANK DBA REGIONS MORTGAGE

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in district seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee and being a part of the property by Rufus Willard Bell from his mother Sarah J. Bell, now deceased, who died intestate leaving a will which was probated in Knox County, Tennessee and is a part of the same property surveyed by Sehorn and Kennedy on April 15, 1926 which survey shows said tract to be 30.72 acres, being a partition between said Rufus Willard Bell and his sister, Rena Bell. The said property herein conveyed is more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of the Knox Lane (or Bell Road) which point is South 26 deg. 20 min. East, 216 feet from the center of the intersection of Fairmont Boulevard, and said Knox Lane; thence leaving said point North 64 deg. 30 min. East, 455 feet to the partition line of said Rena Bell and the said Rufus W. Bell; thence South 26 deg. 20 min. East, along said partition line 96 feet to a point in the line of Carl A. Drake; thence with Carl A. Drake, South 64 deg. 30 min. West, 455 feet to a point in the center of Knox Lane; thence with the center of Knox Lane: North 26 deg. 20 min. West, 26 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1 acre more or less, subject however to such rights as Knox County may have acquired for road purposes along Knox Lane.

Being and intending to be the same property conveyed to James B. Woolsey, IV, unmarried by warranty deed from April R. Withrow and husband, James L. Withrow, dated, recorded 11/30/09, as instrument number 200911300037213, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 070BE034

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAMES B WOOLSEY IV

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3314 Knox Ln, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000021-625

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

Non-Resident NOtice

CURT ALLEN LAVINE – Vs – JULIE ANN LAVINE

DOCKET # 137853

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUITCOURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant JULIE ANN LAVINE is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be serve upon JULIE ANN LAVINE.

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLINT FOR DIVORCE filed by CURT ALLEN LAVINE, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with NICHOLAS D. BUNSINE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 800 SOUTH GAY STREET SUITE 2001 KNOXVILLE, TN 37929, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgement may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This is the 31ST day of MAY, 201

S/ MIKE HAMMOND

Clerk

S/ Kathy Lewis

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC.;

IN RE: CITIFINANCIAL SERVICING LLC v. ANGELA O’NEIL¬

NO. 193356-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. it is ordered that said defendants ANGELA O’NEIL, DOVER O’NEIL AND MERCY HEALTH PARTNERS, INC. file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Nicholas H. Adler, an Attorneys whose address is, 6 Cadillac Drive Ste. 140 Brentwood, TN 37027 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 30th day of May, 2017.

________________________________

Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX

IN RE: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC v. TANYA M. BORDEN

NO. 193727-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, it is ordered that said defendants, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF HERMAN W. JONES AND SANDRA FOX, file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Jerry Bridenbaugh, an Attorney whose address is, 5217 Maryland Way Suite 404 Brentwood, TN 37027, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 24th day of May, 2017.

______________________________ Clerk and Master

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: The UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of BRIANNAH EMMA RENEE BROOKS, born 10-20-2014, in Knoxville, TN to AUTUMN (AUTUM) MICHELLE BROOKS

IN RE: ADOPTION OF BRIANNAH EMMA RENEE BROOKS DOCKET # 1-146-17

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Petition filed, which is sworn to, that the respondent, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER of the child, is either a non-resident of the state or whose identify and whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that ordinary service of process of law cannot be served upon him, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, it is ORDERED by the Court that the respondent, the UNKNOWN BIOLOGICAL FATHER, file an Answer with the Circuit Court Clerk, Catherine Shanks, P. O. Box 379, Knoxville TN 37901 and with N. David Roberts, Jr. attorney for the petitioner, whose address is P. O. Box 2564, Knoxville TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to you before Judge KRISTI M. DAVIS, CIRCUIT JUDGE at the Knox County Circuit Court, Div. I, 400 Main St. Knoxville TN 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 8th day of May, 2017

/s/ CATHERINE SHANKS, Circuit Court Clerk

Published: 051517, 052217, 052917, 060517

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: JOSHUA R. ENGLAND

IN RE: NIKKI D. ENGLAND v. JOSHUA R. ENGLAND

NO. 193629-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed which is sworn to, that the defendant JOSHUA R. ENGLAND a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon JOSHUA R. ENGLAND, it is ordered that said defendant JOSHUA R. ENGLAND file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Stanley F. LaDuke, an Attorneys whose address is, 108 Sherway Road Knoxville, TN 37922 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 1st day of May, 2017.

Howard Hogan

Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE COTTON DIXON

DOCKET NUMBER 78942-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BEULAH MAE COTTON DIXON

Who died DECEMBER 16, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF BEULAH MAE COTTON DIXON

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MARIE HARDWICK; EXECUTRIX

1913 MOUNTAIN DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37924

ROBERT W. GODWIN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

4611 OLD BROADWAY

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HELEN GRAHAM DROWN

DOCKET NUMBER 78954-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 16TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

HELEN GRAHAM DROWN

Who died February 26, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 16TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF HELEN GRAHAM DROWN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

NANCY GRAHAM KIM; CO-EXECUTOR

1221 VICTORIA STREET, #1404

HONOLULU, HI 96814

CRAIG MARLOWE GRAHAM; CO-EXECUTOR

3116 CUNNINGHAM ROAD, #B5

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

LAUREN BROWN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DORIS SEXTON FRENCH

DOCKET NUMBER 78940-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

DORIS SEXTON FRENCH

Who died FEB 5, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF DORIS SEXTON FRENCH

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ROBIN RAYE KING; EXECUTRIX

222 LITTLE SWITZERLAND RD.

KNOXVILLE, TN 37920

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLYDE EARL HALL, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 78961-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 18ND day of MAY 2017, Letters of Administration in respect of the Estate of

CLYDE EARL HALL, JR.

Who died April 15, 2016, were issued by the undersigned Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 18TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF CLYDE EARL HALL, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SHARRI S. HALL; ADMINISTRATRIX

2435 KANTEBURY DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

TOM R. RAMSEY, III

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

550 W. MAIN STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EVELYN TUCKER HOUCHIN

DOCKET NUMBER 78969-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 22ND day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

EVELYN TUCKER HOUCHIN

Who died April 4, 2017, were issued by the undersigned Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF EVELYN TUCKER HOUCHIN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BARRY L. HOUCHIN; EXECUTOR

2020 CREEKSIDE MANOR LANE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37932

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF HENRY W. MCILWAINE, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER P-17-78894-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10TH day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

HENRY W. MCILWAINE, JR.

Who died APRIL 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF HENRY W. MCILWAINE, JR.

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DAN W. HOLBROOK; CO-EXECUTOR

2607 KINGSTON PIKE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

FIRST TENNESSEE BANK, NA; CO-EXECUTOR

5TH FLOOR, 800 S. GAY STREET

KNOXVILLE, TN 37929

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN OGLE

DOCKET NUMBER 78964-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of MAY 2017, letters of administration in respect of the Estate of

EMMA JEAN OGLE

Who died DECEMBER 21, 2016, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF EMMA JEAN OGLE

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DENNIS A. OGLE; ADMINISTRATOR

4920 WILKSHIRE DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37921

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LINDA SUE TARVER

DOCKET NUMBER 78973-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 22ND day of MAY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

LINDA SUE TARVER

Who died June 12, 2016, were issued by the undersigned Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (6) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 22nd day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF LINDA SUE TARVER

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DEWEY V. TARVER; EXECUTOR

1600 FOXBORO DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

ROGER D. HYMAN

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

P.O. BOX 26072

KNOXVILLE, TN 37912-9672

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JEFFREY AARON BRADEN

DOCKET NUMBER 78955-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 19TH day of MAY 2017, letters of administration in respect of the Estate of

JEFFREY AARON BRADEN

Who died MARCH 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 19TH day of May, 2017.

ESTATE OF JEFFREY AARON BRADEN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BRIAN P. BRADEN; ADMINISTRATOR

9600 CANNON LANE,

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, TN 37871

MICHAEL L. DEBUSK

ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, SUITE 101

KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFQ 2562, Investment Advisory Services, due 7/28/17;

RFP 2565, Safety Shoes, due 7/19/17;

Bid 2566, Food for Children’s Special Services, due 7/5/17;

RFQ 2567, Professional Mental Health Services, due 7/5/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on June 23, 2017 @ 2:00 PM@ Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN 37932, if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

1999 Dod Duran 1B4HS28Z3XF625430

1992 Hon Civic 1HGEG8659NL021861

1995 Pon Bonne 1G2HX52K5S4253518

1998 For F-150 1FTZX18W0WNB22001

2001 Sat S Ser 1G8ZK52771Z241313

2000 For Tauru 1FAFP5527YG139029

2008 Nis Rogue JN8AS58T68W023712

2013 Vol Golf WVWDM7AJ6DW092076

2007 Hon Civic 2HGFG12627H505994

2005 Jee Grand 1J8HR582X5C606884

2002 Lex IS 30 JTHBD192620062754

1999 Che Blaze 1GNCT18W0XK136086

1996 For E-350 1FBJS31H6THB59958

2000 Che Lumin 2G1WL52J0Y1305205

2003 Kia Optim KNAGD128635244087

1984 Old Delta 1G3AV69Y0E9730169

1997 For F-250 1FTHF26H4VEA70024

2007 Pon G6 1G2ZG58N874114030

2000 Toy Sienn 4T3ZF13C4YU235820

1995 Maz 626 1YVGE22C6S5400065

1998 Chr Sebri 3C3EL45HXWT312152

1999 Toy Corol 1NXBR12E4XZ284597

2004 Inf G35 JNKCV51F44M707503

1994 Vol 850 S YV1LW5527R2062560

1996 For Range 1FTCR10A5TTA44807

2007 Hyu Sonat 5NPET46C87H196501

1998 For Crown 2FAFP71W5WX146802

1998 For Conto 1FAFP6634WK266781

2000 Dod Intre 2B3HD56JXYH180066

1988 For Range 1FTCR14A9JPB01056

1999 Hon Civic 2HGEJ6671XH591781

2004 Hyu Santa KM8SC13D24U688971

1995 Hon Accor 1HGCD565XSA151007

2003 Chr PT Cr 3C8FY68B83T527057

2002 Mit Diama 6MMAP67P42T013895

2000 Che Blaze 1GNCT18W2YK240872

1995 Har XL 12 1HD1CAP14SY213522

2007 Mit Eclip 4A3AL25F07E049309

1997 Toy 4Runn JT3HN86R9V0122845

1999 Hon Accor 1HGCG165XXA028900

2001 For Musta 1FAFP40481F144240

1999 Jee Grand 1J4GW58N4XC769341

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on June 23, 2017 @ 2:00 PM@ Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery, Inc. 5000 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN 37914, if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

2000 Mer Grand 2MEFM75WXYX735567

2007 Toy Camry 4T1BE46K77U183731

1998 Hon Accor 1HGCG5653WA146082

1988 For Range 1FTCR15T7JPA99467

2004 Hon Civic 1HGEM22114L061035

1977 INT 1800 D0522GHB15180

1996 Ply Voyag 2P4FP2537TR546465

2010 Chr Sebri 1C3CC4FB8AN105382

1993 Lin Town 1LNLM81W3PY705031

1984 Por 944 WP0AA0945EN450437

1997 Toy Corol 1NXBB02E5VZ574875

1998 Bui LeSab 1G4HP52K4WH428265

2000 Maz Mille JM1TA2218Y1617177

1993 For F-150 1FTCF15NXPKB96324

1999 Chr Sebri 4C3AU52N0XE096758

1997 Hon Civic 2HGEJ6448VH106364

2002 Kia Sport KNDJB723X25151559

2007 For Fusio 3FAHP07ZX7R139782

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Waldon Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states, and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below not bearing a VIN/serial number shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said vehicle.

1998 HONDA PRELUDE JHMBB6243WC005236

1993 GMC VOLVO 13N1482C7P1558037

2003 FORD RANGER 1FTZR45E63PB10393

2002 SATURN 1G82H52842Z300553

2002 DODGE STRATUS 1B3EL46RX2N252775

1994 FLATBED 4V1WDBCH1RN672260

2003 FORD TAURUS 1FAFP53U63G251995

1998 FORD F-150 1FTRX17L2WNA21372

1997 JEEP CHEROKEE 1J4FJ27S3RL111738

1999 CHEVY BLAZER 1GNCT18WXXK125614

2004 FORD CIVIC 2FAFP71W74X17979S1

1995 LINCOLN 1LNM97V1SY767315

2002 PONTIAC GRAND AM 1G2NW12E92C195833

2002 TOYOTA CAMRY 4T1BE32K92U004971

2002 CHEVY CAMERO 2G1FP22G422130773

2002 MERCURY COUGAR 1ZWFT61L525619978

2006 KIA SORENTO KNDJD733865515959

2001 CHEVY TAHOE 1GNEC13T01R204049

Notice of Auction

The owners and lien holders of vehicles listed below are hereby notified of their right to pay in full all charges and claim their vehicles being held at Maddox automotive 4053 Douglas Dam Rd Kodak TN 37871. Failure to claim said vehicles will be deemed as waiver to all rights, title, and consent to dispose of said vehicles at Public Auction on 6-10-17.at the above foresaid location to satisfy debt:

1998 Chevy s10 vin#1GCCS1443WK264191

2005 DODGE DURANGO VIN#1D4HD38K44F113695

1995 FORD F150 VIN#2FTEF14YSRCA80279

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Volunteer Towing Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

04 FORD TAURUS 1FAFP53U94G1O99O3

91 CHEVY 1GCCS14Z6M82630901

99 NISSAN ALTIMA 1N4DL0109XC155705

05 UTILITY TRAILER 16HCB10125GO74953

99 LINCOLN CONT. 1LNHM97OXY697223

08 NISSAN ALTIMA 1N4AL21E98C225793

04 VW PASSAT WVWWH63B34EOO3714

00 DODGE DURANGO 1B4HS28Z4YF131210

02 HYUNDIA ACCENT KMHCG45C72U331202

93 GMC SIERRA 1GTEC14Z1PE538487