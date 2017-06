Longstreet-Zollicoffer Camp 87, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will have their monthly business meeting on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at The East Tennessee Historical Society, 601 S. Gay

Street, Knoxville.

Prior to the meeting, Ron Jones will present a program on Robert E. Lee and the Battle of Gettysburg.

Program is free and is open to the public.