Lunch with Mayor Burchett and Randy Boyd

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is scheduled to have lunch at Vol Market #3, 3400 Western Ave., with Former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development and current gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd this Thursday, June 8, from noon until 1 p.m. The media, members of the public and other elected officials, including the Knox County Commission, are invited.

Lunch is Dutch treat.

Mayor Burchett has hosted various elected officials from across the state for similar lunches, including a number of gubernatorial candidates.