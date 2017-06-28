Mayor Burchett to have lunch with State Senator Beavers this Friday

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is scheduled to have lunch at Vol Market #3, 3400 Western Ave., with State Senator and gubernatorial candidate Mae Beavers (Mt. Juliet) from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Friday, June 30. The media, members of the public and other elected officials, including the Knox County Commission, are invited.

Lunch is Dutch treat.

Mayor Burchett has hosted various elected officials from across the state for similar lunches, including a number of gubernatorial candidates.