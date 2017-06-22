Mermaids swimming daily at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies

Mermaids are back and swimming every day at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. Guests can experience the underwater world of Mermaids as they swim with tropical fish in Coral Reef at the Aquarium.

“We are so excited about having the Mermaids back at the Aquarium. They are such a great addition to our Aquarium for everyone to enjoy of all ages. Everyone loves to be entertained by the mystical beauty of the Mermaids, said Ryan DeSear, general manager of Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies.

The mermaids will be performing daily at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. daily throughout July. The Mermaids are available for Meet and Greets at 11 am, 1:00 pm and 3:00 p.m. Dates and times will be determined for August at a later date.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies, the second most visited attraction in Tennessee, has been voted Best U.S Aquarium by USA Today 10Best.com., one of the Top 5 Aquariums in the USA & the world by TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice in 2014 & 2015, Top Destination to See Penguins by USA Today and Forbes Traveler named it one of the America’s Best Aquariums. Thousands of exotic sea creatures live in its 1.4 million gallons of water. The aquarium is known for its amazing shark exhibit that features 11-foot sharks and one of the most spectacular underwater tunnels in the world.

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies and Ripley’s Attractions in Tennessee are owned by Ripley Entertainment Inc., keepers of the venerable Ripley’s Believe It or Not! brand and global leader in location-based family entertainment. More than 13 million guests visit in over 100 worldwide attractions in 11 countries annually. The Orlando-based company also has divisions that oversee publishing, licensing, and broadcast operations. Ripley Entertainment is a Jim Pattison Group Company, the second-largest privately held company in Canada.

The aquarium is located at traffic light #5 on the Parkway in Gatlinburg, Tennessee and is open 365 days a year. For information: call 888-240-1358 or see us on the web at www.ripleysaquariumofthesmokies.com.