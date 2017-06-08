Neighborhoods to battle it out in City’s 1st Wiffle Ball Tournament

Knoxville’s first Neighborhood Wiffle Ball Tournament begins Saturday, June 10, at 9 a.m. in Victor Ashe Park, 4901 Bradshaw Road.

The Tournament will feature seven teams representing a variety of Knoxville neighborhoods as they vie for first place. Burlington (in red), Forest Heights (in royal blue), Island Home (in navy), Oakwood Lincoln Park (in black), Westwood (in light blue), West Hills (in orange) and Timbercrest (in green) are all competing.

While the tournament is being sponsored by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and Office of Neighborhoods, it is the brainchild of a Knoxville citizen, Jennifer Reynolds. Ms. Reynolds sits on the Neighborhood Advisory Council and saw an opportunity to strengthen ties between Knoxville neighborhoods through sports.

“This will be a great opportunity to meet new friends and to network with other neighborhood groups,” said Ms. Reynolds. “Don’t forget to wear your neighborhood’s color!” she added.

When Ms. Reynolds brought the idea to Parks and Recreation, they recognized the potential for community engagement.

“This is a great idea from Jennifer that we were immediately excited about,” said Aaron Browning, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation. “The event will be a great day in the park for fun, fellowship and friendly competition,” said Browning.

The event is free, open to the public and family friendly. A concession stand will provide food and refreshments. Everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or chair and watch the teams battle it out.

For more information, visit the Office of Neighborhoods on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KnoxvilleNeighborhoods/.