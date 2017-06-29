Nekasha Pratt is New Director of Marketing for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

|NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nekasha Pratt was recently named director of marketing for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. In this role, Pratt will work with Tourist Development staff and agency VML to plan and execute brand identity and marketing campaigns to promote Tennessee’s tourism industry domestically and internationally.
Most recently, Pratt served as director of marketing and donor relations for the National Museum of African American Music. Prior to working at NMAAM, she was a marketing manager at Sullivan Branding, a senior manager at Affinion Group and senior account executive at Alcott Routon (now Harland Clarke), during her 15-year career in marketing.
On June 13, Nekasha was named as a finalist in the 2017 Nashville Emerging Leader Awards, Hospitality and Tourism category.
Pratt has a Bachelor’s degree in Management/Marketing from Park University and is a certified Project Management Professional.
Tourism is Tennessee’s No. 2 industry, generating $18.4 billion in economic impact and $1.6 billion in state and local sales tax revenue.
For more information, contact Amanda.stravinsky@tn.gov.
