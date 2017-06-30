New Adult Day Care Licensing Requirement Effective July 1

Adult day care agencies with 5 or more clients are required to be licensed by TDHS

NASHVILLE – Adult day care agencies providing care to 5 or more people are required to obtain a license by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) and adhere to licensing requirements beginning July 1, 2017. The new requirement is a result of legislation passed in 2017 which lowered the previous required licensing threshold from 10 to 5 adult day care participants. Licensed adult day care agencies must meet established standards and receive regular monitoring visits. In addition to current licensed agencies providing care for 10 or more adults, the licensing requirement will now include agencies that care for between 5 and 10 adults.

Adult Day Care is available across the state for adults who do not need the services of institutional care such as nursing homes, but still need services that help them function to their fullest potential. Adult day care agencies currently providing care for 5 to 9 adults without a license should contact the local TDHS child and adult care licensing office to initiate the licensing process. The DHS Licensing Office can be contacted at (615) 253-4797.

